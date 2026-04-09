tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

tZERO Capital Partners Launches as Advisory Service for Private Funds

09.04.2026 / 15:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - April 9, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - tZERO Group, Inc. tZERO Capital Partners, LLC, an exempt reporting adviser authorized to provide advisory services to private funds. tZERO Capital Partners' services will be targeted at managing private funds structured under Sections 3(c)(1) or 3(c)(7) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 and available exclusively to accredited investors and qualified clients, providing an additional regulated pathway for institutional-grade private market strategies within the broader tZERO ecosystem. “This milestone strengthens our ability to support institutional-grade private fund strategies within a regulated framework,” said Alan Konevsky, Chief Executive Officer of tZERO.“Advisory, alongside our broker-dealer, ATS and digital asset custody capabilities, strengthen our ability to support tokenized fund structures and next-generation workflows within a regulated framework and further bolsters our industry leading end-to-end integrated infrastructure.” The development further strengthens tZERO's Tokenize + Trade + Connect strategy by supporting the infrastructure needed for digitally native private fund vehicles and institutional-grade tokenized investment products across emerging on-chain capital markets. "Combined with our broker-dealer, ATS, and digital asset custody regulatory authorizations, this advisory capability allows us to offer clients a more complete suite of services – from private fund formation and management to trading and custody – all within our end-to-end platform." said Vanessa Savino, EVP and Chief Legal Officer of tZERO. tZERO Media Contact:

Julie Ros, Head of Marketing & Communications

... About tZERO Group, Inc. tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website. Investor Notice Digital asset securities, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investor's ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. There are also unique risks specific to digital asset securities, including, without limitation, fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss. No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Forward-Looking Statements by tZERO This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any security. The securities described herein are subject to qualification by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under Regulation A+ (Tier 2) and have not yet been so qualified. No money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is qualified, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the date of qualification. A person's indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind the original release on

News Source: tZERO

09.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Language: English Company: tZERO United States EQS News ID: 2306020

End of News EQS News Service 2306020 09.04.2026 CET/CEST