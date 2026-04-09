Andaman & Nicobar Tourism And Surfing Federation Of India To Host National Surfing Championship 'Little Andaman Pro 2026'

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Little Andaman, Andaman & Nicobar, India The Department of Tourism, Andaman & Nicobar Administration, in association with the Surfing Federation of India, is set to host the national-level surfing championship ' Little Andaman Pro 2026 ' for the very first time in the islands. Scheduled from April 9 to 12, the four-day championship will take place at the picturesque Butler Bay Beach, marking a significant step forward for water sports and adventure tourism in the region.

Little Andaman Pro 2026 – National Surf & SUP Championship



Presented by Andaman & Nicobar Tourism, the championship will bring together some of India's top-ranked surfers and stand-up paddle (SUP) athletes competing in the Senior Division across Surfing and Stand-Up Paddle disciplines.



The championship was formally inaugurated by Chandra Bhushan Kumar, IAS, Chief Secretary of the Andaman and Nicobar Administration, in the presence of senior officials from the Administration, representatives of the Surfing Federation of India, and a large gathering of surfers from across the country.



The event is expected to witness the participation of around 86 surfers, including international competitors, who will compete across multiple categories such as Men's Open Surfing Shortboard, Women's Open Surfing Shortboard, Men's Open Stand-Up Paddleboard (SUP), and Women's Open Stand-Up Paddleboard (SUP).



With the hosting of Little Andaman Pro 2026, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are poised to script a new chapter in adventure tourism and ocean sports, firmly establishing Little Andaman as an emerging surfing destination in India.



The championship represents an important step in expanding India's competitive surfing circuit. By introducing athletes to new and technically challenging wave environments, the event provides valuable exposure beyond the typical beach breaks of mainland India. Events of this scale play a vital role in strengthening the national surfing talent pipeline by offering athletes the experience and competitive platform required to progress to international competitions.



Speaking about the upcoming championship, Arun Vasu, President of the Surfing Federation of India, said,“The Little Andaman Pro marks an important milestone for Indian surfing. It not only strengthens our National Surf Series but also provides athletes the opportunity to compete in high-quality reef conditions, which is essential for their growth at the international level.”



A senior official from Andaman & Nicobar Tourism added,“We are proud to support the Little Andaman Pro 2026. The event showcases the incredible natural potential of the islands while promoting sustainable tourism and adventure sports in the region.”



As surfing continues to gain popularity worldwide, destinations that combine world-class waves with responsible tourism practices are becoming increasingly significant. The Andaman Islands, known for their pristine marine ecosystems and conservation-driven approach to tourism, offer an ideal setting for such sporting events.



Beyond the competition, the championship highlights the immense potential of the islands as a future hub for surfing and ocean sports. With crystal-clear waters, vibrant coral reefs, and consistent swell patterns, Little Andaman presents natural advantages that are increasingly attracting surfers and adventure travellers.



The event also aims to engage and inspire local communities by creating opportunities for participation, training, and employment within the growing ocean sports ecosystem.



Little Andaman Pro 2026 ultimately celebrates the spirit of surfing while promoting environmental awareness and sustainable engagement with the ocean.



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Event Overview

Event: Little Andaman Pro 2026 – National Surf & SUP Championship

Dates: 9 – 12 April 2026

Location: Little Andaman, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Divisions: Senior Division (Surfing & Stand-Up Paddle)

Organised by: Surfing Federation of India

Presented by: Andaman & Nicobar Tourism



About the Surfing Federation of India

The Surfing Federation of India (SFI) is the national governing body for surfing in India, responsible for developing the sport through competitions, athlete development programs, and international representation. Under the leadership of President Arun Vasu, SFI continues to build a strong and inclusive surfing ecosystem across the country.

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