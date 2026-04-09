FM Meets Belgium Counterpart

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 9 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi on Thursday received Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation Maxime Prevot, who arrived in Jordan following a visit to the Republic of Lebanon.During their talks, the two ministers affirmed their shared commitment to advancing the longstanding friendship between the two countries and discussed efforts aimed at ending the dangerous escalation in the region.Safadi and Prévot strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on Lebanon, which have resulted in a large number of civilian casualties.They expressed full solidarity with Lebanon and reiterated their firm support for its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its citizens. They also stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire, adherence to the ceasefire agreement reached on November 27, 2024, and full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701. Both sides underscored support for the Lebanese government's efforts to assert sovereignty over all its territory, strengthen state institutions, and ensure that arms remain exclusively in the hands of the state.Safadi emphasized the urgent need for immediate international action to halt the Israeli aggression against Lebanon, describing it as a blatant violation of international law and a dangerous escalation threatening regional security and stability.The two ministers also highlighted the importance of coordinated international efforts to deliver urgent humanitarian assistance to Lebanon, in order to meet the needs of more than one million Lebanese displaced from their homes and villages.They welcomed the achievement of a ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran. Safadi stressed the importance of ensuring that ongoing negotiations lead to a comprehensive and lasting de-escalation, based on respect for international law, state sovereignty, addressing long-standing sources of tension, and enhancing regional security and stability.The ministers also discussed developments in the occupied Palestinian territories. Safadi emphasized the need to stabilize the situation in Gaza and remove all obstacles to the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip.He further stressed the necessity of halting illegal Israeli measures that fuel further escalation and undermine the two-state solution and efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace, particularly settlement expansion, land annexation, restrictions on freedom of worship, and violations of the historical and legal status quo of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.Safadi commended Belgium's support for the Palestinian people's right to an independent state on their national soil, based on the two-state solution, as well as its support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).Both ministers reaffirmed the strength of Jordanian-Belgian relations and their shared commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including trade, investment, and defense, within the framework of the strategic partnership with the European Union.They agreed to continue working to enhance cooperation in all fields, coordinate on issues of mutual interest, and closely follow developments in the region.