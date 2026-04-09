MP: Three-Year-Old Trapped In Ujjain Borehole, Rescue Underway​

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Ujjain, April 9 (IANS) A tense rescue operation is underway in Jhalariya village of Badnagar, Ujjain district, after a three-year-old child fell into a borewell and became trapped at a depth of nearly 60 feet.​

The incident occurred when the child, identified as Bhagirath, who had arrived in the area with his family three days earlier to graze sheep, accidentally slipped into the uncovered borewell.​

Upon receiving information, the administration immediately mobilised resources. The child, Bhagirath (3), is the son of Praveen Dewasi, a resident of Guranala (District Pali, Rajasthan). ​

The family had been camping in the area for the past three days to graze their sheep. While playing, the child accidentally fell into an open borehole on Paldoona Road.​

A camera has been lowered into the borehole to maintain continuous surveillance of the child, and efforts are underway to establish contact with him. Local villagers are also extending their cooperation in the rescue operation.​

Senior officials, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police, and Station House Officer, reached the site, accompanied by police and rescue teams. Collector Roshan Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma also rushed to the location to oversee the operation.​

Specialised rescue teams are working continuously, deploying equipment to ensure the child's safe retrieval. A parallel pit is being dug alongside the borewell to reach the child without causing further risk.​

The incident has shaken the entire village, with large crowds gathering at the site. Villagers are offering prayers and extending support to the rescue teams. Authorities have inserted a camera into the borehole to monitor the child's condition and attempt communication.​

While the child's exact health status has not yet been officially confirmed, officials remain hopeful and are taking every precaution to ensure safety. Collector Singh stated that the rescue is being conducted with utmost care, given the depth and confined space of the borewell. ​

He emphasised that specialised equipment is being used to minimise risks during the operation.​

The administration has assured that all possible measures are being taken to save the child.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about open borewells in rural areas, which continue to pose dangers to children. ​

Despite repeated advisories, uncovered borewells remain a hazard in several regions. The current operation in Jhalariya underscores the urgent need for stricter enforcement of safety measures to prevent such tragedies.​

As the rescue progresses rapidly, the entire community waits anxiously for positive news. The administration's swift response and the coordinated efforts of police, rescue teams, and villagers reflect the collective determination to save young Bhagirath.​