Space Foundation Premieres National Space Day Video May 1

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded in 1983 to advance the global space community, will premiere its National Space Day educational video on, inviting students, educators and families to explore the future of space through engaging STEM content.

Hosted by science communicator Amber Trujillo, this year's video connects students in grades 3–12 to real-world challenges shaping the space environment, including space sustainability and supporting life beyond Earth. Known for making complex STEM topics approachable, Trujillo guides students through the challenges and opportunities defining the next era of exploration.

“The future of space depends on the students of today,” said Heidi Vasiloff, senior director of Space Foundation Discovery Center and interim head of SWFT.“National Space Day is an opportunity to connect young people to the real challenges and possibilities in space, and to show them that their ideas have a place in solving the challenges ahead.”

The premiere will also feature the National Space Sustainability Competition winners. Students in grades 6–8 from across the country submitted innovative solutions to rethink how humans can live and work sustainably beyond Earth with selected winners receiving scholarships to further their education in recognition of their work.

The video is part of Space Workforce for Tomorrow, powered by Space Foundation, and reflects the organization's commitment to building a strong, inclusive pipeline for the future space workforce and is presented in partnership with The Aerospace Corporation, Axiom Space, and Voyager.

The video will premiere live Friday, May 1 at 11:00 a.m. MT and will be available on demand following the broadcast at swft/national-space-day/, offering educators and families a resource to bring space-based learning into classrooms and communities.

About Space Foundation

Space Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in 1983 as a gateway to advance the global space community. Space Foundation uniquely educates, collaborates and informs the entire space workforce, from early education through post-secondary (college, non-college, vocational), to the start of their careers as new professionals, and ultimately as leaders at the highest levels of government and commercial industry. As a charitable organization, Space Foundation receives support from corporate members, sponsors, individual giving, and grants. Visit Space Foundation at , and follow us on Faceboo, , Instagra, LinkedI and YouTub.

CONTACT: Zakary Watson, Director of Communications Space Foundation 719-362-8152...