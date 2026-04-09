First Look At New Glacier Ridge Residents Association Amenities
|Date:
|April 15, 2026
|Location:
|203 Tekarra Dr NW, Calgary
|Time:
|10am-11am
|Spokespeople:
|Brady Morrice, Anthem Properties
|Rose-Mary Damiani, Anthem Properties
| Contact:
| Elisha McCallum
| Vice President, Communications, Anthem Properties
| Mobile: 778.668.0185
| Email:...
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