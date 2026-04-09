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First Look At New Glacier Ridge Residents Association Amenities


2026-04-09 01:31:30
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Please join representatives from Anthem Properties on April 15 at 10am, as they celebrate the formal opening of the Glacier Ridge Residents Association in Northwest Calgary.

Attendees will enjoy refreshments while having a first look at the thoughtfully designed amenities and lifestyle driven vision that earned the community its New Community of the Year recognition.

Interview availability will be offered with the Anthem team members listed below to talk about the process, community and benefits of the Residents Association.

Date: April 15, 2026
Location: 203 Tekarra Dr NW, Calgary
Time: 10am-11am
Spokespeople:
Brady Morrice, Anthem Properties
Rose-Mary Damiani, Anthem Properties
Contact:
Elisha McCallum
Vice President, Communications, Anthem Properties
Mobile: 778.668.0185
Email:...



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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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