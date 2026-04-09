Iran's New Leader Vows Punishment For US-Israel, Demands Compensation

Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, vowed that Iran will not let the US-Israel go "unpunished for their aggression" and demand compensation for the destruction and more control over the Strait of Hormuz during the negotiations talks in Islamabad. Addressing the nation, Mojtaba Khamenei also declared victory in the West Asia conflict, hailing the people's and armed forces' courage to face the aggression.

Khamenei Declares Victory, Demands Reparations

"Today, and up to this point, it can boldly be said that you, the heroic nation of Iran, have been the definitive victor in this arena," Khamenei said in a statement attributed to him.

"By the permission of Almighty God, we will certainly not let the criminal aggressors go free. We will certainly demand compensation for every injury inflicted, blood money for the martyrs, and reparations for the disabled veterans of this war, and we will certainly advance the management of the Strait of Hormuz to a new stage," he added.

Call to Maintain Public Pressure

Supreme Leader urged people to continue to gather on the streets to form human defence chains, warning that the announcement of a temporary ceasefire hasn't stopped the conflict entirely "If, for instance, the turn of the period of silence on the military battlefield has necessarily arrived, the duty of those individuals among the people who have the possibility of being present in the squares, neighbourhoods, and mosques appears heavier than before. Certainly, your cries in the squares are effective in the outcome of the negotiations," he added.

Fragile Ceasefire Under Threat

The fragile ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran hangs in the balance as Israel continues to strike southern Lebanon, despite Iran's claims of the region being included in the temporary agreement. Both Washington and Israel have maintained that the ceasefire does not extend to Hezbollah targets, a disagreement that has further complicated diplomatic efforts and heightened the risk of the truce collapsing.

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