Just Published From Palmetto Publishing! Forgotten Stories Of Women In Faith: Their Impact On The Gospel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Empowering women in faith, Mary Walker highlights their vital roles in sharing Christ's message of love, forgiveness, and peace throughout history.

Charleston, SC, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout the centuries, men and women have united to share Christ's message of love, forgiveness, and peace with a world in need. Yet, many church history narratives overlook the significant contributions of women, who represent half of the“great cloud of witnesses” mentioned in Hebrews 12:1. In Women of Faith and Courage, Mary Walker makes a compelling case for the full inclusion of women in kingdom work by examining three key areas: how women's stories in the Bible reveal that God calls and equips them for service, the historical roles women have played in advancing the kingdom, and thoughtful discussion questions that invite readers to reflect on how these truths can be applied today.



This enlightening exploration uncovers a treasure trove of stories about women whose faith and courage have often been neglected in traditional histories. For instance, the tale of a woman who risked everything to spread the gospel in her community showcases the transformative power of faith. Their unwavering commitment to God and service to others has changed countless lives, proving that their contributions are essential to the fabric of faith.



Key themes in Women of Faith and Courage include:

- Biblical narratives that highlight God's calling for women.

- Historical examples of women's impact in advancing the kingdom.

- Discussion questions that encourage contemporary application of these insights.



Mary Walker structures the narrative to celebrate these stories, inspiring women to step forward alongside their brothers and sisters in sharing the gospel of love, joy, and peace. What other overlooked stories of faith and courage lie waiting to be discovered?



Women of Faith and Courage is available for purchase online at Amazon and. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

Facebook: Mary Walker Author

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About the Author: Mary Walker holds a DMin from Portland Seminary, an MA from Western Seminary, and a BA from Western Oregon University. Residing in Oregon with her husband Steve, they are proud parents of four children and seven grandchildren. Mary enjoys gardening, food preservation, and reading mysteries. As an avid blogger, she has penned over 500 stories about women in the Bible and history, available at . When not engaged in accounting, gardening, or writing, she cherishes her time with her cat, Fianoula. Mary's work is featured in her book, Women of Faith and Courage.

Available for interviews: Author, Mary Walker

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Women of Faith and Courage

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing...