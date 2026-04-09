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Notice Of Termination Of Operations Of A Subsidiary


2026-04-09 12:01:20
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tallinna Vesi announces that the liquidation proceedings of the group's subsidiary OÜ ASTV Green Energy (registry code 16101654) have been completed as of 9 April 2026.

ASTV Green Energy did not engage in any economic activity during its years of operation and its liquidation was part of a process to streamline the group's corporate structure. The liquidation will have no material impact on the financial position or operating results of the AS Tallinna Vesi group.

More information:

Taavi Gröön
Chief Financial Officer
AS Tallinna Vesi
(372) 6262 200


MENAFN09042026004107003653ID1110963536



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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