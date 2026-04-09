Notice Of Termination Of Operations Of A Subsidiary

ASTV Green Energy did not engage in any economic activity during its years of operation and its liquidation was part of a process to streamline the group's corporate structure. The liquidation will have no material impact on the financial position or operating results of the AS Tallinna Vesi group.

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