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Launch Of The $CWU Community Token


2026-04-09 12:01:20
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The $CWU Community Token has launched on Solana, marking a new chapter for Commonwealth Blockchain Network () and introducing what the network describes as its first shared digital identity for 2.6 billion people across the Commonwealth ecosystem. Issued by the Commonwealth Union Blockchain Network, the blockchain vertical of Commonwealth Union (), $CWU is positioned as a community token with backing of commonwealth union at launch.

The president of Commonwealth Union Blockchain Network is His Highness Sheikh Saoud bin Faisal Sultan Alqasimi, royal family member of Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates ( )

Commonwealth Union has previously described its blockchain vertical as an initiative spanning 56 nations and focused on digital innovation and financial inclusion.

The network also announced on April 8 that $CWU is built on Solana and serves as the official token of its blockchain vertical.

Launched on Solana, $CWU enters an ecosystem widely associated with high throughput and low transaction costs, qualities that have made the chain especially active for community and meme-token launches. What sets $CWU apart, according to the positioning in this launch, is that it combines meme-token culture with a parent network claiming established media, business, and institutional connections across Commonwealth 56 nations.

Token specifications

  • Token Name: $CWU
  • Blockchain: Solana
  • Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 fixed
  • Presale: None
  • Community & Liquidity: 90% - fully circulating at launch
  • Media & Growth: 10% - content, campaigns, creator grants

In framing, $CWU is being presented not simply as another meme token, but as a shared digital identity backed by the Commonwealth Union Blockchain Network's cross-border platform. The core message of the launch is straightforward: a Solana-based community token, no presale, broad initial circulation, and a strategy that ties internet-native participation to a larger institutional and media ecosystem.

CONTACT: Media Contact:...

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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