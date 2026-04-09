Launch Of The $CWU Community Token

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thehas launched on, marking a new chapter forand introducing what the network describes as its first shared digital identity for. Issued by the, the blockchain vertical of, $CWU is positioned as a community token with backing of commonwealth union at launch.

The president of Commonwealth Union Blockchain Network is His Highness Sheikh Saoud bin Faisal Sultan Alqasimi, royal family member of Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates ( )

Commonwealth Union has previously described its blockchain vertical as an initiative spanning 56 nations and focused on digital innovation and financial inclusion.

The network also announced on April 8 that $CWU is built on Solana and serves as the official token of its blockchain vertical.

Launched on Solana, $CWU enters an ecosystem widely associated with high throughput and low transaction costs, qualities that have made the chain especially active for community and meme-token launches. What sets $CWU apart, according to the positioning in this launch, is that it combines meme-token culture with a parent network claiming established media, business, and institutional connections across Commonwealth 56 nations.

Token specifications



Token Name: $CWU

Blockchain: Solana

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 fixed

Presale: None

Community & Liquidity: 90% - fully circulating at launch Media & Growth: 10% - content, campaigns, creator grants

In framing, $CWU is being presented not simply as another meme token, but as a shared digital identity backed by the Commonwealth Union Blockchain Network's cross-border platform. The core message of the launch is straightforward: a Solana-based community token, no presale, broad initial circulation, and a strategy that ties internet-native participation to a larger institutional and media ecosystem.

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