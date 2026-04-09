Imran Imtiyaz Is Building A Multi-Industry Business Empire Across Global Markets

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Imran Imtiyaz is an entrepreneur, real estate developer, and business strategist with over 16 years of experience building and scaling ventures across multiple industries and international markets, including the United Arab Emirates, India, and the United States.

His journey began in 2006 with a strong foundation in real estate, where he established Global Ventures India & Co. and Global Estates & Properties. These ventures focused on commercial property development, land banking, and investment strategies, enabling him to build deep expertise in land acquisition, development planning, and long-term partnership creation with investors and businesses.

Over the years, Imran Imtiyaz expanded his presence across diverse sectors, developing a multi-industry ecosystem that spans industrial infrastructure, materials, marketing, digital platforms, and event management. His ability to identify emerging opportunities and translate them into scalable business models has positioned him as a dynamic force in the global business landscape.

In 2024, he launched Planet Racking, a company specializing in warehouse storage systems and industrial infrastructure solutions, supporting businesses in optimizing storage efficiency and operational workflows. In the same year, he established Meta Tech Metal Industry, a UAE-based company delivering stainless steel and architectural metal solutions aligned with modern construction and industrial standards, focusing on precision, durability, and innovation.

Recognizing the growing importance of branding and digital transformation in today's business environment, he founded The Flick Studio, a marketing and branding agency that helps businesses build strong identities and scale through strategic digital solutions. The company works with startups and established organizations alike, offering end-to-end services that combine creativity, brand positioning, and performance-driven marketing.

He also established Connection Digital Ventures in the United States, a platform focused on email marketing and digital communication solutions. The company enables businesses to build direct and scalable communication channels, strengthening customer engagement and driving measurable growth through data-driven strategies.

In addition, Imran Imtiyaz co-founded Celestine Event, an event management company specializing in corporate, commercial, sports, and experiential events. The company is dedicated to delivering high-impact experiences that connect brands with their audiences in meaningful and memorable ways.

Between 2021 and 2024, he was actively involved in trading and distribution through Arif General Trading LLC and Barasti General Trading LLC. These ventures provided him with extensive experience in garment manufacturing, FMCG distribution, global trade operations, and supply chain development, further strengthening his understanding of international business dynamics.

Beyond his business ventures, Imran Imtiyaz is a thinker driven by mindset, discipline, and long-term vision. His philosophy is rooted in identifying opportunities, building meaningful ventures, and delivering sustainable value. Through his writing, he shares real-life insights and lessons that go beyond theory, focusing on growth, consistency, and the mindset required to succeed in both business and life.

He holds a Bachelor of Business Management (BBM) from CMR College, Bangalore, and completed his earlier education at Cathedral College and St. John's High School in Bangalore.

Today, Imran Imtiyaz continues to lead ventures across regions while focusing on building businesses that combine strategy, innovation, and strong execution, creating long-term impact across industries.



Core Expertise:

* Real Estate Development and Land Banking

* Business Strategy and Venture Creation

* Industrial Infrastructure and Material Solutions

* Marketing, Branding, and Digital Growth

* Global Trade and Supply Chain Operations

* Investment Planning and Business Expansion



Geographic Presence:

United Arab Emirates | India | United States



About the Companies:

The Flick Studio

The Flick Studio is a marketing and branding agency focused on creating modern, high-impact brands and delivering scalable digital growth strategies for businesses. In today's competitive landscape, a brand requires identity, clarity, and strategic positioning more than visibility. The Flick Studio operates at the intersection of creativity and performance, helping businesses transform their presence into powerful and recognizable brands through design, strategy, and execution.

Connection Digital Ventures

Connection Digital Ventures is a U.S.-based technology platform focused on delivering advanced email marketing services and digital communication solutions. In a data-driven world, effective communication is essential for growth. The platform enables businesses to build scalable, high-converting communication channels that strengthen customer relationships and deliver measurable results.

Celestine Events

Celestine Events is a full-service event management company specializing in corporate, commercial, sports, and experiential events, including trade shows and immersive brand experiences. With a strong focus on creativity and execution, the company transforms ideas into impactful experiences that are designed to engage, inspire, and leave lasting impressions.

Meta Tech Metal Industry

Meta Tech Metal Industry is a UAE-based provider of premium stainless steel and advanced metal solutions serving industrial and architectural sectors. The company focuses on quality, durability, and innovation, delivering high-performance metal products that meet the evolving demands of modern construction and design.

Planet Racking Steel and Basic Steel Products Trading LLC

Planet Racking Steel and Basic Steel Products Trading LLC provides industrial storage and warehouse infrastructure solutions, including high-quality racking systems. The company supports businesses in optimizing storage capacity, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing overall warehouse performance.

Global Estates & Properties

Global Estates & Properties is a real estate investment venture established in 2006, specializing in land banking and property development. The company focuses on identifying high-potential land assets and transforming them into valuable real estate opportunities through strategic planning and disciplined execution.

Global Ventures India & Co.

Global Ventures India & Co. is a real estate development and investment company focused on commercial property development, land acquisition, and strategic investments. With a strong understanding of market dynamics, the company develops sustainable and value-driven real estate assets.

Barasti General Trading LLC

Barasti General Trading LLC operated between 2021 and 2024, focusing on the marketing and supply of FMCG products. The company played a key role in supporting distribution networks and supply chain operations across multiple markets.

Arif General Trading LLC

Arif General Trading LLC operated between 2021 and 2024, focusing on the manufacturing and supply of ready-made garments through international trade channels. The company connected production capabilities with global market demand, delivering quality apparel solutions supported by efficient sourcing and distribution.



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