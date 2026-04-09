Oceania Wind Farms Database: 338 Entries Across 10 Countries - 20,8 GW Onshore And 114,5 GW Offshore By Location, Turbines, Players, And Status Data

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities include tapping into Oceania's burgeoning offshore market with 113.9 GW planned, alongside the growth of onshore projects currently under construction (3.8 GW). The database offers comprehensive details essential for stakeholders in site evaluation and strategic planning.

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oceania Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This product is a database of wind farms in Oceania.

It includes 338 entries (in 10 countries).

Its content represents 20,8 GW onshore and 114,5 GW offshore.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:



Under construction: 22 entries (3,8 GW) Operational: 214 entries (17,1 GW)

Offshore market:



Planned: 96 entries (113,9 GW)

Approved: 1 entries (0,6 GW)

Under construction: 0 entries (0 GW) Operational: 0 entries (0 GW)

Provided Content:

Location



Country

Zone/District

City WGS84 coordinates

Turbines



Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines Total Power

Players



Developer

Operator Owner

Status Data



Status Commissioning Date

Countries Covered



Australia

Fiji

Guam

Indonesia

Micronesia

New-Zealand

Philippines

Samoa

Tonga Vanuatu

For more information about this database visit

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