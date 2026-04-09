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Oceania Wind Farms Database: 338 Entries Across 10 Countries - 20,8 GW Onshore And 114,5 GW Offshore By Location, Turbines, Players, And Status Data


2026-04-09 11:31:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities include tapping into Oceania's burgeoning offshore market with 113.9 GW planned, alongside the growth of onshore projects currently under construction (3.8 GW). The database offers comprehensive details essential for stakeholders in site evaluation and strategic planning.

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oceania Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This product is a database of wind farms in Oceania.
It includes 338 entries (in 10 countries).
Its content represents 20,8 GW onshore and 114,5 GW offshore.
Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

  • Under construction: 22 entries (3,8 GW)
  • Operational: 214 entries (17,1 GW)

Offshore market:

  • Planned: 96 entries (113,9 GW)
  • Approved: 1 entries (0,6 GW)
  • Under construction: 0 entries (0 GW)
  • Operational: 0 entries (0 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

  • Country
  • Zone/District
  • City
  • WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

  • Manufacturer
  • Turbine Model
  • Hub Height
  • Number of turbines
  • Total Power

Players

  • Developer
  • Operator
  • Owner

Status Data

  • Status
  • Commissioning Date

Countries Covered

  • Australia
  • Fiji
  • Guam
  • Indonesia
  • Micronesia
  • New-Zealand
  • Philippines
  • Samoa
  • Tonga
  • Vanuatu

For more information about this database visit

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