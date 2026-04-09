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Wind Farms Operators Database 202: Portfolio, Number Of Wind Farms, Total Power, Contact Details, Country, Address, Phone, Fax, Corporate Mail Address, Website


2026-04-09 11:31:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global database of wind farm operators presents opportunities for industry networking, enhancing supply chain connections, and driving investment strategies, with detailed entries on portfolios, scale, and contact details across countries to foster renewable energy expansion and collaboration.

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Farms Operators Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This product is a worldwide database of wind farms operators with over 2500 entries.
Provided Content:

  • Portfolio (according to the database)
  • Number of wind farms
  • Total power
  • Contact details
  • Country
  • Address
  • Phone
  • Fax
  • Corporate mail address
  • Website

For more information about this database visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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