China Wind Farms Database: 6814 Entries Representing 513,86 GW Onshore And 147,75 GW Offshore - Breakdown By Construction State/Operational Status, Location, Turbines, Players

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities include tracking development and operational trends in China's extensive onshore (429.38 GW) and expanding offshore (147.75 GW) wind sectors. The database offers insights into project status, players, and turbine specifics, essential for strategic planning and competitive positioning.

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This product is a database of wind farms in China 6814 entries, representing 513,86 GW onshore and 147,75 GW offshore.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:



Under construction: 472 entries (84,48 GW) Operational: 5929 entries (429,38 GW)

Offshore market:



Planned: 129 entries (56,42 GW)

Approved: 71 entries (37,94 GW)

Under construction: 31 entries (11,52 GW) Operational: 181 entries (41,87 GW)

Provided Content:

Location



Country

Zone/District

City WGS84 coordinates

Turbines



Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines Total Power

Players



Developer

Operator Owner

Status Data



Status Commissioning Date

For more information about this database visit

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