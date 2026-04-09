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Parkin Launches Spots For Shops, Turning Parking Spots Into Welcome Mats To Support Dubai's Local Hidden Gems
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In a city where 90% of residents rely on private vehicles, one of the highest rates of car dependency in the world, parking shapes more than movement. Instead, it is an avenue that shapes where people stop, where they spend, and which businesses get seen. While large retail destinations benefit from abundant free parking that makes every visit easier, smaller neighbourhood businesses often rely on paid public spots right outside their doors, where even a quick stop can come with an added cost. Spots for Shops helps close that gap. Drivers can offset their parking fees through qualifying purchases at participating businesses, with the value credited directly back to their Parkin wallet. In doing so, the initiative brings the convenience of mall parking to the street – transforming routine parking from a cost into a practical incentive to stop, discover, and support the hidden gems tucked between the city's better-known destinations. How It Works:
|About Parkin Company PJSC: With a unique blend of operational excellence, technological know-how and enforcement capability spanning almost three decades, Parkin Company PJSC is the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in the Emirate of Dubai, with a portfolio of approximately 229k paid parking spaces, as at year-end 2025. Parkin has a dominant position in relation to Dubai's on and off-street paid public parking market and a leading share of the overall paid parking market. Under a 49-year Concession Agreement with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Parkin has the exclusive right to operate a portfolio of public on and off-street parking (c.193k spaces) as well as public multi-storey car parking facilities (c.4k spaces). Parkin also operates certain developer-owned parking facilities through partnership agreements across the Emirate (c.32k spaces) and provides barrierless, ticketless parking on behalf of Majid Al Futtaim across two malls. Additional revenue streams include enforcement, the issuance of seasonal permits, parking reservations and other commercial activities. By deploying state of the art digital payment solutions and intelligent parking management systems that utilise artificial intelligence and big data analysis, Parkin's customers successfully conducted 141m parking transactions in 2025. Dubai's parking operations were established in 1995 under the Dubai Municipality, before becoming part of the RTA in 2005. In December 2023, Parkin Company PJSC was established through the issuance of Law No. 30 of 2023, successfully completing its initial public offering (IPO) on the Dubai Financial Market in March 2024. About FP7 McCANN: Established in Beirut in 1968, FP7 McCANN is a full-service creative agency, with connected marketing solutions across advertising, digital, social and production. As one of the largest regional networks, FP7McCann has 14 offices across 14 countries. The agency network has been consistently recognized for its standout creativity, effectiveness, and culture; recent highlights include being the no 1 agency in the UAE according to Cannes Global Ranking Report 2025, no. 1 most awarded agency in MENAT at Cannes Lions 2023, no. 1 MENAT agency at NY Festivals and the Webby Awards 2023, Agency of the Year at the MENA Effie Awards for nine consecutive years, receiving the prestigious Great Place To Work accolade in 2023, 2024 and 2025 and recognised as Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies 2025. FP7 McCANN is part of McCann, one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. FP7McCann is also a flagship agency of the MCN (Middle East Communications Network) group – part of Omnicom.
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