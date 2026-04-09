Parkin Launches Spots For Shops, Turning Parking Spots Into Welcome Mats To Support Dubai's Local Hidden Gems

Dubai, UAE – April 2026- Parkin, the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, has launched Spots for Shops, a first-of-its-kind initiative that enables drivers to validate their Parkin parking fees through the Parkin app, simply by supporting neighbourhood small businesses – turning everyday parking stops into a new source of footfall, visibility, and support for the local businesses that give Dubai its character and keep its streets alive.







In a city where 90% of residents rely on private vehicles, one of the highest rates of car dependency in the world, parking shapes more than movement. Instead, it is an avenue that shapes where people stop, where they spend, and which businesses get seen. While large retail destinations benefit from abundant free parking that makes every visit easier, smaller neighbourhood businesses often rely on paid public spots right outside their doors, where even a quick stop can come with an added cost. Spots for Shops helps close that gap. Drivers can offset their parking fees through qualifying purchases at participating businesses, with the value credited directly back to their Parkin wallet. In doing so, the initiative brings the convenience of mall parking to the street – transforming routine parking from a cost into a practical incentive to stop, discover, and support the hidden gems tucked between the city's better-known destinations. How It Works: Residents and visitors can park in any paid Parkin space near a participating business. Customers are required to pay the applicable parking fees within their designated parking zone. Make a qualifying purchase, based on the minimum spend set by the merchant. Have your parking validated by the merchant through the Parkin app using the customer's mobile number as a reference. Cashback is credited instantly to the customer's Parkin wallet. From a morning latte to a quick haircut, or fashioning key duplicate to enjoying plate of butter chicken, Spots for Shops reframes everyday purchases as meaningful support for the entrepreneurs who keep Dubai's neighborhoods vibrant, diverse, and distinctly local. Rather than asking people to change their habits, it makes what they already do more valuable for the businesses around them. Speaking on the significance of the campaign, Osama AlSafi, Chief Operating Officer at Parkin said:“Small businesses play a vital role in Dubai's economic landscape, and 'Spot for Shops' reflects how Parkin is reimagining parking as an enabler of urban mobility and local commerce. By seamlessly connecting parking with everyday retail experiences, we are making it easier for customers to access neighbourhood destinations while supporting local businesses and strengthening the wider ecosystem that drives the city's growth.” 15 companies will be included in the first wave of participating businesses under 'Spots for Shops' pilot phase, with the redemption of parking to go live on the Parkin app in early May 2026 this initiative, Parkin is offering a digital-powered platform that enables small businesses to drive customer footfall by providing parking validation and cashback incentives to their customers through the Parkin wallet. Participating outlets will be responsible for delivering the cashback benefits directly to their customers and benefit from increased visibility and improved convenience, while residents and visitors gain easier access to neighbourhood destinations across the city. The campaign was developed in collaboration with FP7 McCANN, with production by No Garlic No Onions and PR led by Burson. Commenting on the importance of the campaign, Federico Fanti, Regional Chief Creative Officer, FP7 McCann MENAT, said:“Dubai is a car-first city, so the parking spot became our canvas. It's usually the most invisible moment in the day – you stop, pay, leave. With Spots for Shops, we turned that routine moment into a direct connection between people and the businesses around them. We didn't ask for new behavior; we made existing behavior more meaningful.” However, under Parkin, the initiative extends beyond transactions, with designated parking spaces set to feature bespoke artwork and messaging, turning nearby parking spots into striking street-level billboards that guide drivers towards participating small businesses and discoveries just steps away. Businesses interested in participating in the initiative can visit Parkin's website at . To stay updated on 'Spot for Shops' and discover the small business stories powering Dubai, follow Parkin's social channels and download the Parkin app for more information.