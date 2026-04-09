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Ellington Properties To Launch Flagship Sales Experience Centre At Uptown Dubai
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) DMCC's emerging lifestyle district selected by Ellington Properties for new immersive sales centre
-p fetchpriority="high" decoding="async" class="CToWUd aligncenter" src="#" width="428" height="285" data-bit="iit" /> Dubai, UAE – April 2026: Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) has announced that Ellington Properties will launch a flagship integrated sales centre at The Atrium within Uptown Dubai. This announcement further strengthens the district's appeal as a connected lifestyle destination for residents, visitors and investors. The milestone was marked by a formal signing ceremony led by Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at DMCC and Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder at Ellington Properties, alongside Paul Ashton, Chief Property Officer at DMCC and Elie Naaman, Co-Founder and CEO at Ellington Properties, underscoring a shared vision to create elevated, customer-focused experiences within Dubai's evolving real estate landscape. Spanning over 16,000 square feet, the new facility is curated as an immersive and welcoming visitor environment designed to enhance the customer journey through three interconnected components:
-p fetchpriority="high" decoding="async" class="CToWUd aligncenter" src="#" width="428" height="285" data-bit="iit" /> Dubai, UAE – April 2026: Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) has announced that Ellington Properties will launch a flagship integrated sales centre at The Atrium within Uptown Dubai. This announcement further strengthens the district's appeal as a connected lifestyle destination for residents, visitors and investors. The milestone was marked by a formal signing ceremony led by Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at DMCC and Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder at Ellington Properties, alongside Paul Ashton, Chief Property Officer at DMCC and Elie Naaman, Co-Founder and CEO at Ellington Properties, underscoring a shared vision to create elevated, customer-focused experiences within Dubai's evolving real estate landscape. Spanning over 16,000 square feet, the new facility is curated as an immersive and welcoming visitor environment designed to enhance the customer journey through three interconnected components:
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Experience Centre – an interactive brand environment featuring curated displays and multimedia elements that bring developments to life
Sales Centre – a client engagement hub for consultations, project presentations and personalised discussions
Office Space – supporting operational and administrative functions
Show Units – two fully designed residences offering a tangible experience of Ellington's design, layouts and materiality
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