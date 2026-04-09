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DOLL AMIR CO-FOUNDER HUNTER ELEY NAMED TOP MANAGING PARTNER BY LAWDRAGON


2026-04-09 11:16:26
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Doll Amir & Eley LLP announced today that Co-Founder and Managing Partner Hunter Eley has been recognized by Lawdragon in its prestigious 2026 "100 Managing Partners You Need to Know" guide. This annual list honors law firm leaders who exemplify the dual role of elite practitioner and visionary strategist. The honorees are selected through Lawdragon's rigorous research and selection process. Those named“are impassioned, inclusive and represent a new era of what it looks like to lead a law firm,” states the publisher.

“I'm honored to be recognized alongside such respected leaders,” said Eley.“This distinction reflects the strength, collaboration, and relentless focus of our team-professionals who consistently deliver innovative, business-minded solutions that drive real value for our clients.”

Eley is a nationally recognized litigator and co-founder of Doll Amir & Eley LLP, specializing in the defense of high-stakes consumer class actions. Trusted as lead and national counsel for global leaders in the financial services, technology, and entertainment sectors, Eley is known for a strategic approach that aligns aggressive litigation defense with institutional business objectives. By synthesizing deep institutional knowledge with a mastery of California's expansive consumer protection statutes, he consistently develops cost-efficient alternatives to reflexive, fall-in-line settlements.

Earlier this year, Eley was named to the inaugural The Legal 500's“Los Angeles Elite” list.

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EIN Presswire

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