Dating App Fraud Racket Busted In Noida, Woman Among Two Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, April 9 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough, the Sector-126 police station in Noida has busted a gang involved in cheating and theft by luring unsuspecting victims through online dating platforms, arresting two accused, including a woman, and recovering stolen gold jewellery along with cash.

According to police officials, the case came to light after a young man lodged a complaint on Tuesday, stating that he had come in contact with a woman identifying herself as Tanu Verma through a dating application. After a brief interaction, the woman invited him to meet her at the Supernova Spira building located in Sector-94, Noida.

During the meeting, the accused allegedly made the victim consume excessive alcohol, which left him heavily intoxicated. Taking advantage of his condition, she decamped with his valuables, including a gold chain, ring, bracelet, and approximately Rs 27,000 in cash.

Acting promptly on the complaint, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation. Based on local intelligence and inputs from informers, a police team successfully apprehended two suspects near the Sector-94 underpass on Wednesday

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sita Chakravarti, alias Tanu Verma, alias Maya, and her accomplice, Sagar Chauhan. During interrogation, the woman confessed that she used to share her contact details on social media platforms and dating apps to target single men. After establishing contact and gaining their trust, she would arrange meetings and subsequently intoxicate them to commit theft.

Police officials further revealed that the stolen jewellery was sold off in the market by her associate Chauhan, and the proceeds were shared between them.

From the possession of the accused, the police recovered a gold chain, a gold ring, and Rs 13,000 in cash.

A case has been registered against both accused under relevant sections of law, and further legal proceedings are underway.

The police have also issued an advisory urging citizens to exercise caution while interacting with strangers on dating apps and to take necessary safety precautions before meeting in person.