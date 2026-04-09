Education Ministry Organises Session On Indian Knowledge Systems, Innovation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Relevance of Indian Knowledge Systems in contemporary education, research, and governance remained in focus, as experts led by officials of the Union Education Ministry held week-long discussions, an official said on Thursday.

Syed Ekram Rizvi, Joint Secretary (Administration) in the Department of Higher Education, highlighted the role of the Capacity Building Commission under Mission Karmayogi in offering a range of online courses aimed at enhancing knowledge, skills, and capacity for citizen-centric governance.

The interactive session was organised by the Department on Indian Knowledge Systems as part of Strengthening Adaptive Development and Humane Aptitude for National Advancement (Sadhana) Saptah 2026, observed from April 2 to 8, said a statement.

The week marked the Foundation Day of the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) and the completion of five years of Mission Karmayogi, India's landmark initiative for citizen-centric governance.

The experts highlighted how India's rich intellectual traditions can inform modern approaches to problem-solving, innovation, and policymaking.

The session emphasised the continuing relevance of Indian Knowledge Systems in shaping holistic education and the importance of embedding traditional wisdom into governance practices for sustainable national advancement.

The session was attended by the senior officials of the Ministry of Education's Department of Higher Education.

By bringing together thought leaders and practitioners, the Department of Higher Education reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing a knowledge-driven, adaptive, and humane governance ecosystem under Mission Karmayogi.

The session was designed to foster structured peer learning and meaningful deliberations on the relevance of Indian Knowledge Systems in contemporary education, research, and governance.

The key highlight of the event was the address by Mohan Raghavan, Associate Professor at IIT Hyderabad's Department of Biomedical Engineering. He was the founding Head of the Department of Heritage Science and Technology and is also associated with Artificial Intelligence.

Raghavan shared insights from his interdisciplinary work that bridges technology, science, and India's knowledge traditions.

He highlighted that while the market potential of Indian Knowledge Systems is significant, its true strength lies in its transformative role in higher education.

He emphasised that Indian Knowledge Systems should not be viewed as a separate discipline but as a multidisciplinary framework that can enrich existing academic fields such as science, engineering, humanities, and management.