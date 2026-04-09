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DFSA Announces Temporary Regulatory Relief Measures To Support The DIFC Financial Services Community
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
The measures are intended to assist regulated firms in continuing to support clients and markets, during the current circumstances, pending their conclusion. Mark Steward, Chief Executive of the DFSA, said:“DIFC firms have demonstrated great resilience and financial strength during this exceptional period. The DFSA wishes to provide assistance to firms, on request, as a bridge to the resumption of normal trading and has developed a framework to provide temporary regulatory flexibility across a range of areas for those seeking DFSA authorisation and for existing authorised firms. These measures will ease operational challenges while ensuring our high regulatory standards continue to be met. We will continue to review the situation, as it unfolds, and will provide additional measures to assist firms, if needed, including assistance in returning to normal trading conditions.” Headline Areas of Relief: The DFSA's relief initiatives include targeted, temporary flexibility across a number of areas, including:
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DFSA introduces temporary regulatory relief measures to support new firms seeking DFSA authorisation and existing regulated firms in Dubai International Financial Centre
Measures will provide flexibility for firms to continue to meet our high regulatory standards during this exceptional operating environment and over the period ahead, enabling them to continue to serve their clients and markets
The measures are intended to assist regulated firms in continuing to support clients and markets, during the current circumstances, pending their conclusion. Mark Steward, Chief Executive of the DFSA, said:“DIFC firms have demonstrated great resilience and financial strength during this exceptional period. The DFSA wishes to provide assistance to firms, on request, as a bridge to the resumption of normal trading and has developed a framework to provide temporary regulatory flexibility across a range of areas for those seeking DFSA authorisation and for existing authorised firms. These measures will ease operational challenges while ensuring our high regulatory standards continue to be met. We will continue to review the situation, as it unfolds, and will provide additional measures to assist firms, if needed, including assistance in returning to normal trading conditions.” Headline Areas of Relief: The DFSA's relief initiatives include targeted, temporary flexibility across a number of areas, including:
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Authorisation, licensing, and administrative requirements, including flexibility where appropriate in application and supervisory timelines
Governance and staffing arrangements, reflecting evolving staff location dynamics and the continued integration of remote working practices
Regulatory reporting and supervisory processes, including extended timelines, to allow firms additional capacity to manage operational challenges and prioritise critical activities
Implementation timelines for selected regulatory initiatives, where postponement would not undermine regulatory outcomes
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