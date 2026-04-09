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OPSWAT Launches AI-Native Pre-Execution Detection Engine For Metadefender Platform
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New OPSWAT Predictive Alin AI engine prioritizes near-zero false positives to enable immediate, confident action in operationally sensitive environments
Dubai, United Arab Emirates – April, 2026 – OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, has announced OPSWAT Predictive Alin AI, its first proprietary AI-based threat detection engine for the MetaDefenderTM Platform.
This AI-based innovation introduces a new category of capability within the MetaDefender Platform, a high-confidence predictive layer that works alongside existing detection and prevention engines to assess malicious intent before execution, driving greater efficiency across the platform. This enables organizations to act immediately, while minimizing the operational impacts of false positives. “At OPSWAT, we've always believed that security begins with prevention, and the assumption that every file is malicious. The Predictive Alin AI Engine wasn't built to replace your security team; it was built to make them more effective and efficient,” said Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT.“By delivering machine-learning verdicts in milliseconds - before execution, before detonation - we cut through the noise and eliminate the hesitation that costs organizations the most. Our AI-native capabilities give security teams the trust and clarity they need to act with confidence, turning smarter detection into stronger decisions at the speed enterprises demand.” Precision-First AI Built for Real-World Operations: OPSWAT Predictive Alin AI is a machine learning-based static analysis engine that evaluates file structure, entropy patterns, and semantic relationships to predict whether a file will behave in a malicious way, without solely relying on signatures or runtime execution. It delivers sub-100-millisecond inference for most files, operates with a small memory footprint, and performs identically in online and offline deployments. In an internal efficacy analysis, OPSWAT evaluated Predictive Alin AI, demonstrating:
Dubai, United Arab Emirates – April, 2026 – OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, has announced OPSWAT Predictive Alin AI, its first proprietary AI-based threat detection engine for the MetaDefenderTM Platform.
This AI-based innovation introduces a new category of capability within the MetaDefender Platform, a high-confidence predictive layer that works alongside existing detection and prevention engines to assess malicious intent before execution, driving greater efficiency across the platform. This enables organizations to act immediately, while minimizing the operational impacts of false positives. “At OPSWAT, we've always believed that security begins with prevention, and the assumption that every file is malicious. The Predictive Alin AI Engine wasn't built to replace your security team; it was built to make them more effective and efficient,” said Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT.“By delivering machine-learning verdicts in milliseconds - before execution, before detonation - we cut through the noise and eliminate the hesitation that costs organizations the most. Our AI-native capabilities give security teams the trust and clarity they need to act with confidence, turning smarter detection into stronger decisions at the speed enterprises demand.” Precision-First AI Built for Real-World Operations: OPSWAT Predictive Alin AI is a machine learning-based static analysis engine that evaluates file structure, entropy patterns, and semantic relationships to predict whether a file will behave in a malicious way, without solely relying on signatures or runtime execution. It delivers sub-100-millisecond inference for most files, operates with a small memory footprint, and performs identically in online and offline deployments. In an internal efficacy analysis, OPSWAT evaluated Predictive Alin AI, demonstrating:
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99.99% precision in identifying safe files, validated across months of production traffic testing to minimize noise and false positives. When uncertain, the MetaDefenderTM Platform triggers additional workflows and data handling for further assessment of data automatically reinforcing the defense-in-depth concept.
A measurable uplift in overall efficiency when added to multiengine deployments.
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