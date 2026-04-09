Virtual Mobile Connectivity Service Providers (Virtual CSP) Directory 2026-2027 - Access To 900+ Operators From Over 65 Countries Across The Globe
Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Mobile Connectivity Service Providers (Virtual CSP) Directory 2026-2027" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The directory helps telecom service providers conduct business with mobile operators throughout the globe. Carved out as a niche product that specifically helps service providers to mobile operators obtain new insights and grow their businesses.
Offering a new design and almost 3 times the number of management contacts (as compared to the older edition). The latest worldwide MVNO Directory features 900+ operators from over 65 countries across the globe. The product is known among industry stalwarts as the most trusted resource for gaining backdoor access to decision-makers holding influential positions within the mobile operator businesses.
Over the past 20 years, these directories have paved way for telecom vendor businesses to connect with mobile operators/ service providers and enabled thousands of business connections and collaborations to flourish.
EDITOR NOTE
In publication for over 20 years, these directories have earned a badge of trust via consistency and quality of service. Serving a vide range of customers from service providers to mobile operators, networking/ event companies to academic institutions or libraries, Directories today symbolise a mandatory resource to begin-with for those entering anew or already plying in this vast industry.
Thanks to the directories, teams can today get the grasp of the worldwide mobile industry and build & execute their business plans, all from the confines of their rooms. To back up your efforts further, Directories also feature a global, multi-page, detailed mobile industry snapshot to help decision-makers understand the prevalent/ emerging trends and technologies, with forecasts and expert advice for the next 4-5 years.
REVIEWS
"Time plays an extensive role when dealing with marketing strategy & execution. Earlier our teams would build a strategy and spend weeks & months on identifying potential targets. Directories bridge that gap and help (us) cut short those lengthy cycles by providing ready references, allowing us to reach whoever, whenever, and where ever we want anywhere across the world. - Customer Quote, Telecom service provider.
WHO SHOULD READ IT?
- Network Enablers Hubbing Partners Interconnection Usage Providers Roaming Partners Handset Manufacturers Infra Service Providers Chipset Providers Core Solutions Digitalisation Experts Consultants 4G/5G Specialists Other Telecom Service Providers VAS Enablers Reconciliation Service Providers MVNOs AI Companies Event & Networking Companies
For more information about this directory visit
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