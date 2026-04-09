Mobile Network Operator Market Report 2026-2030: 5G-Advanced, AI Automation And Telco-To-Techco Redefine The Future Amid Hyperscaler And Satellite Connectivity Competition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The MNO market presents growth opportunities in 5G adoption, AI prioritization, and convergence trends. Operators are focusing on corporate strategies, cutting-edge technologies, and transitioning to tech-oriented services. Key trends include the expanded role of LTE, 5G, and streaming in shaping future telecom dynamics.

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Network Operator (MNO) Market 2026-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Worldwide Mobile Network Operator (MNO) Market offers a comprehensive analysis covering all facets of the mobile industry landscape. The report dives into the mobile services sector, examining offerings from network operators, while also making assessment of their service portfolios, trends, and futures.

It provides insights into market dynamics including monetisation trends, 5G to 5G advanced adoption, subscriber numbers, AI prioritisation, and more. Additionally, the report evaluates service provider actions, corporate strategies, and emerging technologies such as private/ enterprise 5G, alt-connectivity, telco to techco transitions, hyperscaling, and competitive pressures. It answers what's keeping operators excited, modern day challenges, and future of legacy systems & futures alongside the evert changing landscape of network operator offerings and fast-growing value pools for the MNOs across the globe during 2026-2030.

Furthermore, it highlights the growing importance of convergence, new era revenues, and analyses Q4 2025 financial results to uncover key industry trends. By examining the role of technologies like LTE, 5G, WiFi, and streaming services, the report throws light on the evolving dynamics between mobile network operators and over-the-top service providers, offering valuable insights into operator strategies and market forces impacting the global telecom market in times ahead.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



What are the emerging trends and where is NEW GROWTH coming from?

Who are the "top" operators - and what matters more than size?

What's the status of 2G/3G/4G/5G - and operators' priorities?

Where are operators spending the most? What is slowing them down?

What is keeping operators excited in 2025?

Pandemic impact - who aced it, and what remains relevant now? The analyst's take on where is the industry heading in the next 2-3-5 years?

WHO SHOULD READ IT?



Network Enablers

Hubbing Partners

Interconnection Usage Providers

Roaming Partners

Handset Manufacturers

Infra Service Providers

Chipset Providers

Core Solutions

Digitalisation Experts

Consultants

4G/5G Specialists

Other Telecom Service Providers

VAS Enablers

Reconciliation Service Providers

MVNOs

AI Companies Event & Networking Companies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. MNOs pivot from pure connectivity to platform & APT-led growth

1.1.1. MNO Market Highlights 2026

1.1.2 Number of operators and networks

1.1.3 Subscriber base and economic impact

1.1.4 5G rollout and adoption

1.1.5 5G FWA and home broadband disruption

1.1.6 Regional dynamics

1.1.7 Alternative revenue streams

1.1.8 Network API & platform economy

2. MNO Market Trends 2026

2.1. Ongoing consolidation and "market repair"

2.2. From 5G rollout to 5G-Advanced monetisation

2.3. 2G/3G sunsets and smartphone-led migration

2.4. Telco-to-techco and NaaS/ API models

2.5. AI-driven automation as top investment priority

2.6. Private 5G, enterprise and industry 4.0

2.7. Satellite/ NTN and direct-to-device (D2D)

2.8. Competitive pressure from hyperscalers and alt-connectivity

3. Legacy of COVID-19: From Temporary Shock to Structural Change

3.1. The acute COVID-19 shock has passed, but several behaviours remain structural

For more information about this report visit

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