New Version Of The Articles Of Association Of UAB EPSO-G Has Been Registered
On 3 April 2026, a new version of the Articles of Association of UAB EPSO-G (hereinafter - the Company ) was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. This new version of the Company's Articles of Association was approved on 27 March 2026 by a decision of the Company's sole shareholder.
The Articles of Association of Company are published at EPSO-G website.
The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the management company EPSO-G and six directly controlled companies: Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid, and Tetas. EPSO-G and the Group companies also hold Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS shares. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.
More information:
Gediminas Petrauskas, EPSO-G Communication partner
Tel.: +370 610 63306, e-mail: ...
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