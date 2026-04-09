Volvo Car AB Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2025: Accelerators, Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, ICT, Partnerships, Investments & Acquisitions, Network Map
Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series - Volvo Car AB 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.
Volvo Car AB (Volvo Cars), a subsidiary of Geely Sweden Holdings AB, is an automotive manufacturing company. The company's primary activities include the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of internal combustion and electric cars, along with related services.
Volvo Cars offers a range of vehicles such as SUVs, wagons, and sedans. The company's vehicles are marketed and sold to various customers through a network of local dealers under the brand Volvo. Volvo Cars operates globally, with product development, manufacturing, sales, technology, and customer service operations in Sweden, Belgium, the US, and China, and regional offices in the US and China.
Report Scope
- Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches. Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insights into Volvo Cars' tech operations. Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives. Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Investments Acquisition Partnership, Investments, and Acquisition Network Map ICT Budget Key Executives
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