Multitude AG: Mr Jorma Jokela, Receipt Of A Share-Based Incentive Transaction Linked To The Exercise Of Share Option Programmes
|Title
|Mr
|First name
|Jorma
|Last name
|Jokela
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Multitude AG
b) LEI
|74370078YLPFWHE33716
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument
|Type
|Share
|ISIN
|CH1398992755
b) Nature of the transaction
|Receipt of a share-based incentive; Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|6.6212
|16,135.8644
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|6.6212
|16,135.8644
e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)
|07.04.2026
f) Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
End of message
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|Language
|English
|Company
|Multitude AG
|Grafenauweg 8
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Internet
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