Baramati Bypoll: 23 Candidates In Fray Including Sunetra Pawar

MENAFN - IANS) Baramati, April 9 (IANS) In all, 23 candidates, including Nationalist Congress Party nominee and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, are in the fray for the Baramati by-election slated for April 23. ​

Thursday was the last day to withdraw nomination papers.​

Even though the Congress party nominee, Akash More, has withdrawn from the race, there will not be an unopposed election, as Sunetra Pawar is pitted against 22 candidates, mostly independents.

Earlier, a total of 53 nominees had filed their nominations by April 6, the last date for filing nominations.​

Of the 53 nominations, 24 had withdrawn by Wednesday, while another six had stepped out of the race, leaving 23 in the electoral fray. Despite the mass withdrawals, the spotlight remains on two controversial figures, including Bigg Boss fame Abhijit Bichukale and Karuna Munde-Sharma. ​

Speculation was rife regarding their potential withdrawal after the Congress move; however, neither candidate showed up at the election office today. As they failed to withdraw their applications by the deadline, their candidacies remain valid, ensuring that the by-election will proceed to a vote.​

With 23 candidates now officially in the ring, the administrative machinery is gearing up for the polls. The withdrawal of the mainstream Congress candidate has significantly altered the math for the remaining contenders, making the April 23 vote a crucial litmus test for the local leadership.​

Earlier today, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee officially announced its withdrawal from the upcoming Baramati Assembly by-election. ​

State President Harshwardhan Sapkal confirmed the decision during a press conference today, marking the final day for withdrawing nominations.​

Addressing the media, Sapkal explained that the initial decision to contest, taken on March 15, was a strategic ideological move against the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, a series of high-level emotional appeals from across the political spectrum led to a change in stance.​

“Ajit Pawar was a tall leader of Maharashtra, and his accidental death has left a deep void in the State's political landscape,” Sapkal stated. ​

He added that while the Congress remains ideologically opposed to the BJP, it cannot ignore Maharashtra's cultural and emotional traditions.​

Sapkal revealed that several top leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) and the Maha Vikas Aghadi had reached out to the Congress leadership to request a withdrawal. ​

NCP president and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar reached out multiple times, including as recently as Wednesday and Thursday morning, emphasising the long-standing relationship between Ajit Pawar and the Congress party.​

Senior NCP leaders, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde, made personal telephonic appeals for the sake of political grace and tradition, said Sapkal.​

Sapkal noted that NCP SP chief Sharad Pawar had provided counsel on the matter, and NCP SP working president Supriya Sule had expressed similar sentiments regarding a dignified tribute to the departed leader.​

The breakthrough came following a meeting with Rohit Pawar. Sapkal mentioned that Rohit Pawar visited to seek cooperation and expressed regret over certain“immature remarks” made by others against the Congress recently, acting on behalf of the family to mend ties.​

“Ultimately, our senior leadership discussed the situation at length. While we were prepared to fight this election, we have chosen to prioritise harmony, civility, and Maharashtra's political culture,” Sapkal said.​

“Considering Ajit Dada's long association with the Congress and the emotional appeal from his family and colleagues, we are withdrawing our candidate, Akash More,” he added.​