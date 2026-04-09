Baramati Bypoll: Sunil Tatkare Thanks Congress After Candidate Withdrawal​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Following the withdrawal of the Congress candidate Akash More from the Baramati by-election, Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) State President Sunil Tatkare expressed his appreciation for the move, describing it as a gesture of“political magnanimity.”​

Speaking to the media, Tatkare welcomed the development, noting that the decision clears the path for a more streamlined contest. ​

He specifically thanked the Congress leadership for their“understanding and maturity” in the current political climate. ​

Tatkare took a moment to reflect on Ajit Pawar's long-standing history with the Congress party, highlighting their past collaboration.​

“Ajit Pawar won elections on a Congress ticket in 1991 and 1992. Between 1999 and 2014, while the Democratic Front government was in power, he served as Minister and Deputy Chief Minister alongside Congress. I welcome their recent decision and thank them on behalf of the people of Baramati,” he stated.​

Revealing the efforts behind the scenes, Tatkare disclosed that the NCP leadership had reached out to the highest levels of the Congress party to ensure the withdrawal. ​

He confirmed that both he and senior leader Praful Patel had contacted Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the matter.​

Addressing past precedents, Tatkare drew a parallel to the Nashik by-elections, famously referred to as“Sahyadri rushing to the aid of the Himalayas,” though he noted that such historical contexts have now shifted.​

In response to criticism from Congress State President Harshvardhan Sapkal regarding the NCP's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, Tatkare remained firm. ​

“We are part of the National Democratic Alliance, and we have taken an open and transparent stand. While his [Sapkal's] political knowledge is vast, I, too, have spent many years in Congress and have worked extensively within that framework. Today, however, my focus is simply on expressing gratitude for their cooperation,” he concluded.​

Earlier, Sapkal officially announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Baramati Assembly by-election. ​

Addressing the media, Sapkal explained that the initial decision to contest, taken on March 15, was a strategic ideological move against the BJP. However, a series of high-level emotional appeals from across the political spectrum led to a change in stance.​

“Ajit Pawar was a tall leader of Maharashtra, and his accidental death has left a deep void in the State's political landscape,” Sapkal stated.​

“While we remain ideologically opposed to the BJP, we cannot ignore the cultural and emotional traditions of Maharashtra,” he added. ​

“Considering Ajit Dada's long association with the Congress and the emotional appeal from his family and colleagues, we are withdrawing our candidate, Akash More,” he added.​