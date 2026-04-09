Indian Railways To Fit Composite Sleepers, AI Track Monitoring To Boost Safety

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) The Ministry of Railways announced a series of measures to make rail travel safer and more comfortable, including the use of composite sleepers on bridge approaches and points and crossings, an official statement said on Thursday.

Further, the ministry announced AI‐enabled track monitoring, using a special AI-enabled device, will be installed in inspection vehicles.

Compared to the existing heavy iron and concrete sleepers, the new composite sleepers will be lighter, with higher load carrying capacity and better cushioning. Composite sleepers are easier to lay and repair, the statement said.

These sleepers can be designed and installed based on the specific conditions of the location where they are to be used. Their use will improve passenger experience, especially while passing over bridges and points & crossings.

Compared to concrete and iron, these composite sleepers with higher durability are made from mixed materials and can withstand loads of up to 700 kg per square centimetre. The mover is expected to reduce the cost of maintenance of existing sleepers for the Railways.

Ground Penetration Radar devices will be installed in inspection vehicles for AI‐assisted monitoring of tracks to assess its condition. The ministry also decided to adopt Magnetic Particle Testing to improve the quality of welding on railway tracks by identifying minute defects in welded joints.

The decisions reflect Indian Railways' sensitivity towards the safety of people and highlight the continued efforts and commitment of the railway family towards providing safe and comfortable travel to passengers, the statement noted.

Indian Railways is prioritising affordable travel by expanding non‐AC general and sleeper capacity and providing an average concession of about 45 per cent per passenger to keep fares low, an official statement said in March.

Railways provides a passenger subsidy of approximately Rs 60,000 crore annually, with an additional Rs 3,000 crore subsidy for suburban sections such as Mumbai, the statement said.

-IANS

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