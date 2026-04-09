DMK's Family-Run Corruption Taking Tamil Nadu Down, Says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister and Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election in-charge Piyush Goyal on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK ahead of the state Assembly elections, asserting that the party "running under one family known for corruption" is taking Tamil Nadu down. He accused the DMK of corruption, mismanagement, and failure to implement central government schemes.

Addressing a press conference in Coimbatore, often referred to as the "Manchester of South India," Goyal said, "The entire family of AIADMK and allies are working on one mission for the development of Tamil Nadu. We are proud of our cultural richness. Sadly, the DMK, run under one family known for corruption, is taking Tamil Nadu down."

'DMK Scaring People, Misusing Police'

He criticised the party over law and order issues, drug menace, and alleged corrupt practices, adding that the "party is scaring people" using the police and "creating fear". "The DMK is not able to control law and order and drug menace, cash-for-job scams, and contracts given on corruption. Even in this election, they are scaring people using the police and creating fear. Their ability to cut cable TV connections and intimidate the media exposes the misdeeds of the Stalin family. The people know the truth: DMK has failed at every moment," Goyal added.

Accusations of Financial Mismanagement and Inaction

He also asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) reduced taxes, but the DMK didn't do it and now the weakest financial statement is due to their mismanagement. He added, "The Koushikha River is damaged and renovation has not been done. The Ukkadam lake conversion and support for farmers affected by whiteflies remain pending. All over the country, the NDA reduced taxes, but the DMK didn't do it. Today, the weakest financial statement is due to mismanagement."

He questioned the effectiveness of DMK's MoUs agreements, stating, "MoUs done by the DMK are just pieces of paper. Despite more money from the Centre, we see no development in infrastructure for Tamil Nadu. Stalin has to explain where all the money has gone, as he focused only on corruption. Sand and liquor mafia rules the state."

Goyal Condemns Udhayanidhi Stalin

Condemning the Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's speech, Goyal warned the people that if he again becomes CM, he will ruin the state. "I condemn the speech of Tamil Nadu. When he was made Deputy Chief Minister by mistake, if DMK wins, he will become Chief Minister. He will never become Chief Minister. I warn the people of Tamil Nadu that if he becomes CM, he will ruin the state," he added.

'Law and Order Under Stalin Had Collapsed'

The Union Minister further targeted DMK leaders, claiming, "DMK Youth Wing leaders and councillors are accused persons. Law and order under Stalin had collapsed. DMK is not implementing central government schemes and is not allowing houses for the poor."

Appeal to Voters

Goyal later urged voters to support the NDA in the upcoming assembly elections, stating, "On 23rd, elect the candidates of NDA and alliance so we can bring a good government for Tamil Nadu under Edappadi Palaniswami with the support of the Centre."

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Polling for the single-phase Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held on April 23, while counting of votes will take place on May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)