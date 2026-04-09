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Uzbekistan Set To Enter Global Equity Markets With National Firms' IPO

Uzbekistan Set To Enter Global Equity Markets With National Firms' IPO


2026-04-09 10:04:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 9. Uzbekistan's National Investment Fund will place shares of domestic companies on international markets for the first time, Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva wrote on her social media account, Trend reports.

“Uzbekistan is taking a historic step by entering the global equity market for the first time. The National Investment Fund will offer shares of national companies simultaneously on the London Stock Exchange and the Tashkent Stock Exchange. This has been made possible thanks to the open economic policy pursued by our President,” the post reads.

According to her, the preparation and support of the IPO is being carried out by Franklin Templeton, an international investment firm licensed to operate in Uzbekistan.

“This move sends a clear signal to foreign investors. We are demonstrating our readiness to operate in line with global standards - transparently and fairly. Uzbekistan's economy is entering a new stage of modern development,” she added.

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Trend News Agency

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