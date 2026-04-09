Daktronics And New York Yankees Team Up For Display Upgrades, Brighter Visuals At Yankee Stadium

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Significantly enhanced quality to be provided by all-new LED video boards in centerfield and new LED ribbon boards spanning the 200 and 300 Levels of the Stadium









BROOKINGS, S.D., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New LED displays, manufactured and installed by Daktronics (NASDAQ: DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, have been installed at Yankee Stadium to vastly increase the sharpness and vibrancy of video displays in the interior bowl. The main centerfield board, along with the large, flanking boards on either side, have been upgraded, along with the entirety of the two ribbon boards that span the facing of the 200 and 300 Levels of the Stadium. Daktronics displays at the stadium now total 22,355 square feet, and fans will be able to enjoy all of the boards in action throughout the upcoming season.

“Throughout the planning and execution of this enormously complicated project, Daktronics has been a wonderful partner,” said New York Yankees Senior Vice President of Stadium Operations Doug Behar.“We are extremely happy with the end result, which features 2-to-3 times better resolution and vibrancy than our previous video boards could provide. These improvements will elevate the Stadium experience for our guests, and we are excited for them to enjoy our video presentation throughout the season.”

“We pride ourselves on elevating the viewing experience at all levels of sports, including the biggest locations in professional sports, and that's what we're providing here at Yankee Stadium – an unforgettable game-day experience for all,” said Daktronics Vice President of Live Events Jay Parker.“From the first pitch to the final out, these displays help make every moment matter so fans can feel closer to the action and leave with memories that bring them back again and again.”

Main Centerfield Video Display Details

The main video display in centerfield will remain 59 feet high by 100 feet wide, but will now feature 8-millimeter pixel spacing to deliver higher resolution imagery with wider angle visibility. The display is capable of variable content zoning, allowing multiple active windows – with items such as live video, replays, graphics, animation, statistics and sponsorship messaging – to run simultaneously.

“We've worked with the New York Yankees over the years on multiple LED display project upgrades, and we're proud their organization has trusted us to continue working with them on this latest installation, which includes their new main video display,” added Parker.“Bringing these new displays to the stadium, in conjunction with prior Daktronics installations throughout the venue, will deliver an amazing atmosphere for baseball and Yankees fans.”

Additional Display Details

The two boards which flank the main centerfield board have also been upgraded along with the ribbon displays mounted to the seating fascia along the 200 and 300 Levels of Yankee Stadium. Each of the left-field and right-field flanking boards remain 24 feet high by 59 feet wide but will now feature 8-millimeter pixel spacing to match the improved quality of the main board. The three-foot-high ribbon displays now feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing, and additional paneling has been added to the 200 Level fascia, creating a more encompassing display. The 200 Level ribbon now totals 614 feet in width, and the 300 Level ribbon retains its original 1,060-foot-wide expanse.

These displays can supplement content to the main display or be tied into the overall game-day experience with added graphics, information and messaging.

Spring Training Upgrade

As part of the overall project, the Yankees have also upgraded the main video board at George M. Steinbrenner Field, which is the spring home of the club and the regular season home of the Single-A Tampa Tarpons. The new LED video display is a Daktronics RENEW product, designed to fit the existing metal structure. It contains new, upgraded modules, internal components and control features for enhanced performance, higher resolution and renewed lifespan.

The main video display at George M. Steinbrenner Field will remain the same size and have increased resolution with 10-millimeter pixel spacing, an improvement from the previous 15-millimeter pixel spacing.

Daktronics has grown with the sports industry from the company's beginnings in 1968. Today, the company has integrated LED super systems in more than 50% of all professional sports facilities in the United States and Canada. For more information on what Daktronics can provide, visit .

About Yankee Stadium

Located on E. 161st Street between River and Jerome Avenues in the Bronx, Yankee Stadium first opened its doors for the 2009 baseball season. The venue is one of New York City's most-frequented tourist destinations and home to the 27-time World Series champion New York Yankees - the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history. It also serves as the primary home venue for Major League Soccer's New York City FC and is the setting for college football's Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Yankee Stadium has held and continues to hold numerous non-baseball events, including regular season college football, concerts, international soccer friendlies, ice hockey, boxing, NYU commencement ceremonies, New York City high school baseball and football championship games, corporate and private events, and a wide range of community outreach programming that serves Bronx residents and individuals throughout the five boroughs. For more information about Yankee Stadium, please visit: .

About Daktronics

Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at .

Safe Harbor Statement

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation and other risks described in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2025 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at