Empowerfresh Deploys AI Produce Ordering Platform At Kowalski's Markets In Minnesota

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership supports Kowalski's long-standing commitment to premium produce quality and operational excellence

Kansas City, MO., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmpowerFresh, the AI-powered produce inventory and ordering platform built for independent grocers, today announced the successful deployment of its solution at Kowalski's Markets, a premier family-owned grocery chain based in Minnesota known for its exceptional produce departments and commitment to quality.







Known for exceptional customer service, high-quality fresh departments, and a strong commitment to culinary excellence, Kowalski's has become one of the region's most respected grocery brands.

Founded in 1983 by Jim and Mary Anne Kowalski, Kowalski's Markets has built a reputation as one of the Midwest's most respected upscale grocery retailers. With a focus on culinary excellence, locally sourced products, and premium fresh departments, the company's produce operations have long been recognized as a cornerstone of the Kowalski's shopping experience.

Through the implementation of EmpowerFresh, Kowalski's produce teams will leverage AI-driven forecasting, inventory visibility, and smart ordering tools designed specifically for fresh departments. The platform helps retailers reduce shrink, increase product turns, optimize ordering decisions, and ensure peak freshness for customers.

“Produce is one of the most dynamic and challenging departments in grocery retail,” said Robert Austin, President & CEO of EmpowerFresh.“Kowalski's Markets has built an incredible reputation around freshness and quality. We're proud to partner with their team and provide tools that help their fresh departments operate even more efficiently while continuing to deliver the exceptional standards their customers expect.”

The deployment also highlights strong collaboration with Russ Davis, a leading fresh produce supplier serving retailers across the Midwest.

“Russ Davis has worked closely with Kowalski's Markets for many years, and we've always admired their commitment to offering the best produce experience possible,” said Tyler Neu, Vice President of Sales at Crazy Fresh.“EmpowerFresh brings powerful technology to the produce department, and we're excited to see how these tools will help Kowalski's continue to elevate their operations while maintaining the quality their customers love.”

For Kowalski's Markets, the decision to implement EmpowerFresh reflects their ongoing investment in tools and partnerships that support operational excellence in fresh departments.

“At Kowalski's Markets, our fresh departments are our top priority,” said Max Maddaus, Director of Perishable Operations at Kowalski's Markets. "Our stakeholders in every one of our locations work incredibly hard to maintain the highest quality standards, and EmpowerFresh gives our managers better visibility and a smarter ordering tool to support that strategic priority. It's another step forward in ensuring our customers continue to receive the freshest, best-tasting produce available."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment between EmpowerFresh and Kowalski's Markets to modernize fresh department operations while preserving the craft and expertise of produce teams.

About Kowalski's Markets

Founded in 1983, Kowalski's Markets is a family-owned upscale grocery retailer based in Minnesota. Known for exceptional customer service, high-quality fresh departments, and a strong commitment to culinary excellence, Kowalski's has become one of the region's most respected grocery brands.

EmpowerFresh provides Kowalski's staff detailed training on the platform.

About EmpowerFresh

EmpowerFresh is a SaaS platform designed to help independent grocers optimize fresh department operations through AI-powered ordering, inventory management, and performance analytics. By leveraging historical sales data, purchasing patterns, and real-time inventory insights, EmpowerFresh helps retailers reduce shrink, increase turns, and improve fresh department profitability. Learn more at

Press Inquiries

Rob Austin

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Suite 110

Kansas City, MO 64153