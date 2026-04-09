Bengal CM Mamata Calls BJP 'Factory Of Outsiders', Says Bengalis Are Targeted As Infiltrators

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 9 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a "factory of outsiders" which has no place in the poll-bound state.

Addressing an election rally in Panihati of North 24 Parganas district, Chief Minister Banerjee hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raising the issue of illegal infiltration in the state and said that Bengalis are being tortured in BJP-ruled states after branding them as 'infiltrators'.

"If you speak in Bengali, you are being tortured. Bengalis are being targeted in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Will the landlords of Delhi care to give an answer? Why would Bengalis be branded as infiltrators for speaking in Bengali? Who is responsible for securing our borders? Some are saying this (BJP) is a factory of infiltrators. I say they (BJP) are a factory of outsiders. In Bengal, there is no place for outsiders," the Chief Minister said.

She also criticised the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly using central probe agencies to target the Trinamool Congress.

"O Motabhai (referring to Amit Shah), with the help of ED, CBI, you are threatening everyone. His only job is to scold people and intimidate them. Some bow their heads before him. They (BJP) tried hard to trump me but failed. They (BJP) will never succeed. The more they try to break me the more I will get stronger," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Banerjee once again accused the BJP-led Union government of deleting names of more than 90 lakh people from the voter lists of the state to grab power in West Bengal.

Addressing a public rally at Minakhan in North 24 Parganas district, the Trinamool Congress supremo said that her party would move the court to ensure that all those people whose names have been deleted from the electoral rolls are reinstated.

"You (BJP-led Union government) deleted names of more than 90 lakh people to grab power in Bengal, but we (Trinamool Congress) will win this election," Chief Minister Banerjee said.

Her comments came after nearly 91 lakh voters' name were deleted from the electoral rolls of West Bengal following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state.