Bengal BJP Chief Accuses Trinamool Of 'Misdeed' And 'Misrule', Backs PM Modi's 'Accountability' Drive

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 9 (IANS) West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Samik Bhattacharya on Thursday accused the Trinamool Congress-led state government in West Bengal of "misdeed" and "misrule" during its 15 years of ruling the state.

His reaction comes in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said that every leader of Trinamool Congress, involved in corruption and looting of common people in West Bengal, will be identified and accounted for after May 4, the day on which the results of the upcoming two-phased Assembly elections will be announced.

"After May 4, anybody who is involved in corruption, be it a leader, a Minister, or anyone, will be identified and accounted for individually. All of them will be sent to jail. This is Modi's guarantee," the Prime Minister said earlier in the day while addressing a campaign rally at the industrial township of Asansol in West Burdwan district.

Bhattacharya told IANS, "The entire population of West Bengal is waiting for this. The misdeed and misrule of the last 15 years (in West Bengal) must be held accountable. The Trinamool Congress has looted the public for 15 years."

He also accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of betraying the confidence of the people.

"The party (Trinamool Congress) that came to power in 2011 had only one issue, that of restoration of democracy. She (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) betrayed the confidence of the people which was reposed on her," the State BJP Chief said.

Bhattacharya added, "Today the people of West Bengal have decided that 'Didi' (Mamata Banerjee) will be ousted from power in the state on May 4."

Echoing similar view, BJP candidate Jitendra Nath Tiwari also said, "The people here are now just counting days to bid farewell to this (Trinamool) government. The countdown of this government has begun."

Tiwari, who is contesting from the Pandaveswar Assembly constituency, also welcomed PM Modi's stand.

"This has been happening since 'Treta Yug' and 'Dwapar Yug'. Those who commit sin are punished. Then why not in 'Kalyug'?" he told IANS.

Shubhashish Mondol, who attended PM Modi's rally in Asansol, said, "PM Modi has given a message to West Bengal that all of us together will remove the Trinamool Congress (from power) this time and BJP government will be formed in the state."