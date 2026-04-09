CEO Of Qatar Media Corporation Chairs Semi-Annual Meeting
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Media Corporation held its semi-annual meeting, chaired by HE Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, CEO of the Qatar Media Corporation, with all department directors in attendance.
The meeting focused on reviewing key work areas and assessing institutional performance, in addition to following up on the implementation of strategic plans in both administrative and media fields.
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