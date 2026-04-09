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Cvrx, Inc. Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm


2026-04-09 09:01:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises CVRx , Inc , (“ CVRx " or the "Company") ( NASDAQ : CVRX ) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

CVRx's stock price plummeted $5.34, or 46.3%, to close at $6.20 on April 8, 2025, after the Company reported first quarter revenue of just $12.3 million. Management attributed the weak performance to the fact that many“new high-quality sales representatives” were still in the“early stages of territory development.” Investors faced a secondary loss on May 9, 2025, when shares dropped $3.01, or 38.8%, to finish at $4.77 following an announcement the previous day that full-year revenue guidance would be slashed to between $55.0 million and $58.0 million. During the subsequent earnings call, leadership conceded that internal salesforce restructuring was“more significant than initially anticipated.” A final blow occurred on February 13, 2026, as the stock fell $0.74, or 13.0%, to close at $4.95. This decline followed fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results, where management admitted they had“cut a little bit deeper than initially anticipated” within the sales team and acknowledged that“integrating these many new representatives” was hindering near-term growth.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar
...
310-692-8883

Attorney Advertising


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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