Nearly 81 Pc Turnout In Nagaland's Koridang Assembly Bypoll No Incident

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, April 9 (IANS) Around 81 per cent of the 22,390 eligible voters cast their votes in the bye-election for the Koridang Assembly constituency in Nagaland's Mokokchung district on Thursday, officials said.

Election officials stated that no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the Koridang Assembly segment during the polling, which began at 7 A.M. across 30 polling stations.

Polling continued in most stations in the mountainous constituency until 4 P.M. without any break. In a few polling booths, however, voting went on beyond the scheduled closing time.

An official noted that the polling percentage is likely to increase slightly once complete reports are received from all 30 polling stations.

With the deployment of a large number of state and central security forces, security arrangements were significantly tightened across the entire Assembly constituency following pre-poll violence on April 5 and 6.

The clashes had resulted in one death, injuries to several individuals, and damage to a few vehicles.

A total of 22,390 voters, including 11,013 women, were eligible to decide the electoral fate of six candidates. In view of the recent violence, the district administration imposed a night curfew in four villages under the Assembly segment following pre-poll clashes that claimed one life and left several others injured earlier this week.

Deputy Commissioner of Mokokchung, Ajit Kumar Verma, also ordered the complete sealing of the inter-state border between Mokokchung district and Assam from April 7 until 6 P.M. on April 9. These measures were taken to curb unauthorised movement, prevent the distribution of inducements, and check attempts at intimidation or other disruptive activities during the electoral process.

The bye-election was necessitated by the demise of sitting MLA Imkong L. Imchen, who passed away on November 11, 2024, at a private hospital in Guwahati after a brief illness at the age of 75.

The BJP, a constituent of the ruling People's Democratic Alliance (PDA), fielded Daochier I. Imchen, son of the late legislator, as the consensus candidate of the alliance.

Other prominent candidates include I. Abenjang of the National People's Party (NPP) and T. Chalukumba Ao of the Congress.

Three Independent candidates -- Imchatoba Imchen, Imtiwapang Kichu, and Major Toshikaba (Retd) -- are also in the fray, making the contest more competitive.

Congress candidate Chalukumba Ao has contested the seat three times earlier (2013, 2018, and 2023) but was unsuccessful on each occasion.

Meanwhile, Major Toshikaba (Retd) had narrowly lost the 2023 election as a candidate of the Naga People's Front (NPF).

A seasoned politician, the late Imchen had an illustrious electoral career, having been elected to the Nagaland Assembly five times, first as an Independent in 2003, then on NPF tickets in 2008, 2013, and 2018, before winning on a BJP ticket in 2023. The Koridang Assembly constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

According to a police official, at least one person was killed, several others were injured, multiple vehicles were damaged, and 16 individuals were detained in connection with poll-related violence earlier this week.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from different locations, prompting authorities to impose a night curfew in villages under the constituency.

Chief Electoral Officer Bhagyashree Banayat said that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure that the bypoll is conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.