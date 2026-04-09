Aureus Greenway Holdings Announces $50 Million Strategic Investment In Powerus From KCGI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investment supports Powerus's U.S. and South Korean manufacturing scale which is expected to meet growing demand for domestically produced autonomous defense systems; combined company expected to trade on Nasdaq under ticker symbol“PUSA” upon closing

KISSIMMEE, Fla., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. ( Nasdaq: AGH ) (the“Company”) today announced that Autonomous Power Corporation, doing business as“Powerus”, its proposed merger target, closed a $50 million strategic investment from KCGI Innovative Growth ESG Private Equity Fund 1 and KCGI Innovative Growth ESG Private Equity Fund 1-1 (together,“KCGI”), the Korea Climate & Governance Investment Fund, a Seoul-based investment group. The capital is expected to be deployed to scale manufacturing capacity for Powerus's autonomous defense systems across facilities in the United States and South Korea and for general working capital purposes.

The Company believes the investment by KCGI supports Powerus's strategy to build a resilient, ally-sourced manufacturing base for its autonomous systems platforms that is expected to reduce dependence on foreign supply chains from non-allied nations and facilitating production capacity in countries with aligned with the United States's national security interests.

Matthew J. Saker, Interim Chief Executive Officer of AGH stated,“The need for and uses of autonomous technologies, such as those produced by Powerus, remain front page news given developments in the Middle East and elsewhere. I believe the business combination in connection with today's investment supports this being a compelling opportunity for Aureus Greenway Holdings stockholders.”

“This investment allows us to build at the pace the mission requires,” said Andrew Fox, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Powerus.“Scaling production in the United States and South Korea, with an ally-sourced supply chain, is not just a business decision. It is the right way to build defense technology at a moment when the origin of components and the integrity of the supply chain matter as much as the capability of the system itself.”

Kang Sung-boo, Chief Executive Officer of KCGI, added:“Autonomous defense systems built on trusted supply chains and manufactured by allied nations represent exactly the kind of long-term infrastructure investment KCGI was designed to support. In partnership with Powerus, we aim to develop a robust drone manufacturing ecosystem in Korea and deepen strategic collaboration with leading domestic drone and aerospace suppliers.”

ABOUT POWERUS

Powerus builds and scales unified autonomous systems architecture designed to move, protect, and sustain critical assets in high-risk environments. The company develops next-generation autonomous drone infrastructure and technologies for defense and critical infrastructure, with production scaled through U.S.-based manufacturing and strategic partners. Powerus operates through wholly owned subsidiaries Kaizen Aerospace, Tandem Defense, and Agile Autonomy. For more information, visit power.

Merger Agreement

Powerus recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. ( Nasdaq:AGH ), which is expected to result in a combined company operating under the name“Powerus Corporation” upon meeting certain closing conditions including the effectiveness of a registration statement on Form S-4 covering shares of common stock offered to Powerus stockholders and receipt of required regulatory approvals. Such closing conditions might never be met and the merger might never occur. Upon completion the combined company expects to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol“PUSA.”

ABOUT KCGI

KCGI is a Seoul-based investment group and private equity platform in South Korea. This investment was made through KCGI's“Innovation & Growth ESG Fund.” Since its establishment in 2018, KCGI has delivered strong returns through improvements in corporate governance, enhanced ESG practices, and the development of new growth drivers at portfolio companies. For more information, visit

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the collaboration and the proposed business combination and anticipated benefits thereof, including future financial and operating results, statements related to the expected timing of the completion of the transactions, the plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of Powerus or AGH or of the combined company following the merger, anticipated future results of Powerus or AGH or of the combined company following the merger, the anticipated benefits and strategic and financial rationale of the collaboration or the merger and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“targets,”“scheduled,”“plans,”“intends,”“goal,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“believes,”“forecasts,”“outlook,”“estimates,”“potential,” or“continue” or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions believed to be reasonable, but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of AGH or Powerus to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, (1) the risk of delays in consummating the potential transaction, including as a result of required shareholder and regulatory approvals, including Nasdaq listing requirements which may not be obtained on the expected timeline, or at all, (2) the risk of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, (3) the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits and projected synergies of the potential transactions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period, (4) the limited operational history of Powerus as a combined organization and integration risks of acquired businesses, (5) diversion of management's attention or disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction, including potential distraction of management from current plans and operations of AGH or Powerus and the ability of AGH or Powerus to retain and hire key personnel, (6) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the transaction, (7) the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, (8) the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings that may be instituted against AGH or Powerus related to the merger agreement or the transaction, (9) the risks associated with third party contracts containing consent and/or other provisions that may be triggered by the proposed transaction, (10) legislative, regulatory, political, market, economic and other conditions, developments and uncertainties affecting AGH's or Powerus's businesses; (11) the evolving legal, regulatory, tax, and international trade regimes; (12) the nature, cost and outcome of potential litigation and other legal proceedings, including any such proceedings related to the transactions, (13) restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact AGH's or Powerus's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; and (14) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, extreme weather, natural disasters, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, as well as AGH's and Powerus's response to any of the aforementioned factors.

Additional factors which could affect future results of AGH and Powerus can be found in AGH's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at Neither Powerus nor AGH undertakes any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This document is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

In connection with the proposed merger, AGH will file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include an information statement and preliminary prospectus of AGH. After the registration statement is declared effective, AGH will mail to its stockholders a definitive information statement. Additionally, AGH expects to file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the merger. Investors and security holders are urged to read the registration statement and joint information statement/prospectus when they become available (and any other documents filed with the SEC in connection with the transaction or incorporated by reference into the joint information statement/prospectus) because such documents will contain important information regarding the proposed transaction and related matters. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents and other documents filed with the SEC by AGH through the website maintained by the SEC at or at AGH's website at

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