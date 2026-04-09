Endometriosis Treatments Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 6.53 Billion By 2035 SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the SNS Insider Report, The Endometriosis Treatment Market

Market Size and Forecast:



Market Size (2025): USD 2.14 Billion

Market Size (2035): USD 6.53 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 11.8%

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024









The U.S. Endometriosis Treatment Market was valued at USD 0.89 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.71 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2026–2035. The U.S. continues to hold a leading position in the global endometriosis treatment market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness levels, and strong investment in women's health research.

Rising Disease Awareness and Increasing Diagnosis Rates to Propel Market Expansion Globally

The market's growth trajectory is mostly being driven by increased awareness of endometriosis as a chronic gynecological ailment, enhanced diagnostic capabilities, and expanded screening programs. The long-standing problem of underdiagnosis is being lessened by increased educational initiatives by advocacy groups and healthcare professionals, which promote early diagnosis and prompt intervention. Furthermore, improvements in minimally invasive diagnostic techniques and imaging technologies are improving detection accuracy, which increases the number of patients who can receive therapy. The demand for endometriosis treatments in hospital, specialized clinic, and outpatient care settings is gradually increasing due to these reasons taken together, promoting long-term global market expansion.

Major Endometriosis Treatments Companies SWOT Analysis Listed in the Report are



AbbVie Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca plc

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

ObsEva SA

Theramex

Mylan N.V.

Amgen Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Gedeon Richter Plc.

Lupin Limited

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Endometriosis Treatments Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The hormone therapy segment captured the highest revenue share of approximately 77.9% in 2025, primarily driven by its widespread clinical use in managing endometriosis symptoms through hormonal regulation and suppression of estrogen production. The pain medication segment accounted for a smaller share of 22.1% in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2026 to 2035, supported by continued reliance on NSAIDs and analgesics for symptomatic relief globally.

By Drug Class

The gonadotropin-releasing hormone segment held the leading share of approximately 50.0% in 2025, supported by its effectiveness in suppressing ovarian hormone production globally. Oral contraceptives accounted for around 28.5% of the market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period, driven by their accessibility, affordability, and widespread use in early-stage disease management globally.

By Route of Administration

The oral route of administration dominated the market with a share of approximately 49.1% in 2025 due to patient preference for convenient, non-invasive treatment options and the widespread availability of oral hormonal therapies and pain medications globally. The injectable segment accounted for 30.8% of the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2026 to 2035, driven by increasing adoption of long-acting hormone therapies that offer improved compliance and sustained therapeutic effects globally.

By Distribution Channel

Retail pharmacies held the largest share of approximately 52.3% in 2025 due to their extensive reach, ease of access, and growing role in chronic disease medication dispensing globally. Hospital pharmacies accounted for 29.9% of the market, benefiting from direct physician prescriptions and the management of more complex or severe cases within clinical settings globally.

Endometriosis Treatments Market Key Segments

By Type



Pain Medication Hormone Therapy

By Drug Class



NSAIDs

Oral Contraceptive

Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone Others

By Route of Administration



Oral

Injectable Others

By Distribution Channel



Hospital pharmacy

Retail pharmacy Others

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America accounted for the greatest revenue share of the global endometriosis treatment market, at over 41.87%. This was made possible by the region's well-established healthcare infrastructure, high awareness of women's health issues, and ongoing improvements in diagnostic and therapeutic methods.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the endometriosis treatment market with a CAGR of 11.8%, driven by improving healthcare access, rising awareness about reproductive health, and increasing government initiatives across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Recent Developments:



In January 2025, AbbVie expanded the clinical application of its oral GnRH antagonist therapy with improved dosing flexibility and long-term symptom control, enabling better patient adherence and outcomes across North America and Europe. In June 2024, Pfizer introduced an enhanced hormone therapy regimen designed to reduce pelvic pain and inflammation, strengthening its presence in the women's health therapeutics segment across developed and emerging markets.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



PROCEDURE VOLUME ANALYSIS & FORECAST – helps you understand treatment demand through procedure volumes across gynecology and related applications, alongside growth in minimally invasive surgeries and regional adoption trends in hospitals.

REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE LANDSCAPE – helps you assess the impact of medical device regulations (FDA, CE, CDSCO), reimbursement frameworks, and safety guidelines influencing treatment accessibility and market growth.

TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you identify advancements in energy-based surgical devices (RF, ultrasonic, hybrid systems), integration with robotic-assisted platforms, and emerging AI-driven innovations.

OPERATIONAL & CLINICAL PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate improvements in surgical efficiency, reduction in procedure time, patient safety outcomes, complication rates, and device utilization across healthcare settings. INVESTMENT & STRATEGIC ACTIVITY – helps you track funding trends, M&A activities, and strategic collaborations between hospitals and device manufacturers, along with expansion strategies of key market players.

Endometriosis Treatments Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.14 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 6.53 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.8% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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