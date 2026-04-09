Agencybloc Showcases Agencybloc Intelligence At Blocbuilder 2026, Shaping The Future Of Insurance Agency Work

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New AI capabilities will be embedded into core workstreams to help agencies reduce administrative work, surface insights and stay in control

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgencyBloc, the #1 Recommended Growth Platform for health, life and benefits insurance agencies, today announced AgencyBloc Intelligence, its approach to bringing AI into core features and tools agencies rely on daily - designed to simplify work, provide valuable insights and reduce administrative burden.

Unveiled at BlocBuilder 2026, AgencyBloc's Annual Conference, AgencyBloc Intelligence reflects the company's practical approach to artificial intelligence. At the conference, AgencyBloc engaged clients and industry leaders to gather feedback on its AI innovation.

“AI is everywhere, but insurance agencies do not need more noise. They need real solutions,” said Mike Lamb, CEO of AgencyBloc.“We are focused on making everyday work easier, helping teams find what they need faster and giving them clearer insight into their business.”

AgencyBloc is beginning with AI capabilities designed to simplify the day-to-day, starting with client calls and voicemails. Today, agents spend significant time reviewing notes, documenting details, and determining next steps. AgencyBloc is developing ways to automatically capture and summarize these interactions within the platform to reduce manual effort and improve consistency.

AgencyBloc is also exploring capabilities to help agencies more easily access and understand client information, interact with their data more naturally and identify revenue opportunities.

The introduction of AgencyBloc Intelligence represents the next step in the company's ongoing product development approach, solving real challenges for insurance agencies. These capabilities will roll out as part of AgencyBloc's 2026 roadmap, aligned to seasonal demands agencies face throughout the year.

Trust is essential to AI adoption in a highly regulated industry. AgencyBloc ensures AI operates on secure, structured data within a controlled environment, with transparent, traceable outputs agencies can rely on.

“These capabilities are designed to make everyday work simpler and clearer,” said Scott Sanchez, Chief Product Officer at AgencyBloc.“Our goal is to help agencies spend less time managing information and more time focused on their clients.”

For more information about AgencyBloc, visit .

About AgencyBloc

AgencyBloc is the #1 Recommended Insurance Industry Growth Platform that serves the health, senior and benefits industry with a suite of solutions to support operational and growth needs of independent insurance agencies, GAs and IMO/FMOs.

Media Contact:

Amber Petkosek

AgencyBloc

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866-338-7075 ext. 246