Fulginiti Law Congratulates 2026 Adam Taliaferro Foundation Award Honorees

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulginiti Law proudly recognizes and congratulates the 2026 honorees of the Adam Taliaferro Foundation, who will be celebrated at the Foundation's Annual Recognition Dinner on April 16 at RiverWinds Restaurant in West Deptford, New Jersey.

This year's honorees include:

Cyndi Corcoran, recipient of the Adam Taliaferro Award (Courage), honoring individuals who have overcome profound adversity

Mark Riesenfeld, Esq., recipient of the President's Award (Service and Commitment), recognizing dedication to advancing the Foundation's mission

Dr. Guy Fried, recipient of the Mary Schmidt Read / Magee Professional Service Award, honoring excellence in rehabilitation care and service



Additional honorees include Kevin DiPatri of K.D. National Security Force, Haddonfield Memorial High School Athletics, and Jerry McGough and Jim Usilton of Total Turf Experience, each recognized for their contributions to the Foundation and its ongoing work supporting individuals with spinal cord injuries.

Founded by former Penn State football player Adam Taliaferro following his own spinal cord injury, the Foundation has become a leading advocate and support system for patients and families navigating the challenges of catastrophic injury and rehabilitation.

“Each of these honorees represents something larger than individual achievement,” said Ken Fulginiti, founder of Fulginiti Law.“They reflect the kind of resilience, commitment, and compassion that truly changes lives. The Adam Taliaferro Foundation has built something extraordinary, and it's an honor to recognize the people who carry that mission forward every day.”

Fulginiti Law is proud to support organizations and individuals dedicated to improving outcomes for those affected by catastrophic injuries and to stand alongside communities working to advance care, recovery, and long-term support.

For more information about the Adam Taliaferro Foundation or the Recognition Dinner, please visit the Foundation's website.

About Fulginiti Law

Fulginiti Law is a premier Philadelphia-based firm dedicated to representing victims of catastrophic injury. With over 35 years of experience, the firm's founder has built a remarkable track record in complex cases including premises liability, construction accidents, product defects, trucking collisions and other areas.

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