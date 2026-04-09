The Growing Connection Between Microplastics And The Human Heart

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Anathapindika Founder Speaks to Need for Detoxification in Supplementation:“Adding More Nutrients to Our Diets Is Not Enough for Healthy Living”

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The presence of microplastics and nanoplastics (MNPs) in the human heart has been gaining attention in recent years. A study back in 2024 connected MNPs to cardiovascular disease. Now, a new study has shed more light on the hidden threat of heart contamination by MNPs. Anathapindika is bringing attention to this rising concern in a year when MNP risk is in the spotlight, including the global symposium “Plastics 2026,” which drew the connection between plastics and human health in March 2026.

While the spotlight is on MNPs in the present, Anathapindika Health has been at the forefront of natural detoxification for the past few years. Company founder Intaek Lee recently re-shared his thoughts on a study from a couple of years ago that, similar to the new information, shed new light on the importance of removing toxic elements from the body as part of maintaining health over time.

A study published by The New England Journal of Medicine looked for microplastics and nanoplastics (MNPs) as an emerging potential risk factor in cardiovascular diseases. In a preclinical study, 257 patients were checked for MNP in carotid artery plaque and then watched for nearly three years to see if the presence of microplastics and nanoplastics increased the risk of cardiovascular events. The results reported were as follows:“Patients with carotid artery plaque in which MNPs were detected had a higher risk of a composite of myocardial infarction, stroke, or death from any cause at 34 months of follow-up than those in whom MNPs were not detected.”

Dr. Intaek Lee of Anathapindika Health saw the presence of microplastics in the heart as more than a risk for cardiovascular diseases.“Microplastics from food and drink containers are clearly accumulating in the human heart, leading to various diseases,” he said, adding that this emphasizes the purpose behind Anathapindika's signature detoxification supplements.“There are more and more studies showing that microplastics may cause inflammation and cellular aging in the human body. This and other similar studies partly explain why simply adding more nutrients to our diets is not enough for healthy living. We need to strip out the negative elements first.”

Anathapindika Health's supplements, Super Immune, Super Brain Health, and Super System Booster, focus not on adding nutrients but removing harmful elements from the body. Along with microplastics, the goal is to strip out things like heavy metals, pesticides, herbicides, and harmful food additives. As more studies show the presence and impact of these unwanted environmental toxins, natural solutions like Anathapindika Health's trio of detoxification supplements continue to shine out as a way to cleanse the body as a way to make nourishment more effective.

About Anathapindika Health

Anathapindika Health LLC was founded by Dr. Intaek Lee in July 2023 in Frisco, Texas, after months of product development. In May 2024, it relocated to Chesterfield, Missouri. In the past, Lee had worked as a scientist at the Yale School of Medicine for years alongside renowned Biomedical Scientist James Rothman. Lee is also a Buddhist meditation trainer. His health and wellness brand brings together his scientific acumen and spiritual passion to create informed solutions for natural health. Learn more at anathapindika.

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