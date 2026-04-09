MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Cheelcare Delivers First Curio Robotic Complex-Rehab Power Wheelchair to Paying Customers and Achieves Record Companion Sales

April 09, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: Cheelcare Inc.

Markham, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Cheelcare Inc. (TSXV: CHER) (OTC: CHCRF) ("Cheelcare" or the "Company"), a Canadian innovator in advanced mobility solutions, today announced the delivery of its first Curio robotic complex-rehab power wheelchair to paying customers, marking the Company's transition into commercial production and initial revenue generation for its flagship power wheelchair platform.

This milestone is complemented by record Companion unit sales in March, reflecting strong demand across Cheelcare's product portfolio, with adoption increasingly supported by Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, reducing reliance on private-pay and enabling broader, insurance-funded access. In addition, the Company continues to see increasing Request for Quotations (RFQs), which management views as a leading indicator of future sales activity and sustained commercial momentum.

The Company's Curio production ramp follows the completion of its new manufacturing facility and assembly line build-out, providing the infrastructure required to support scalable production and future growth. Cheelcare's expanded facility, encompassing approximately 16,000 sq. ft., is designed to enable increased throughput, improved operational efficiency, and enhanced quality control.

"With the delivery of our first Curio units to paying customers and record Companion sales in March, we are seeing clear validation of both our product offering and commercial strategy," said Eugene Cherny, Chief Executive Officer of Cheelcare. "We believe these milestones mark early stages of broader growth trajectory, supported by increasing demand signals and the operational infrastructure now in place to scale."

As part of its next phase, the Company will focus on expanding its commercial footprint through targeted deployment of demonstration units, continued production optimization, and conversion of its growing RFQ pipeline into revenue.

About Cheelcare Inc.

Cheelcare designs and manufactures innovative mobility solutions that empower independence for people with disabilities. From the Companion power assist devices to the groundbreaking Curio robotic complex-rehab power wheelchair, Cheelcare combines engineering excellence with human-centered design to improve quality of life. For more information, please visit: .

For further information, please contact:

Sofiya Kagan, Director of Marketing

Cheelcare Inc.

Tel: 1-888-948-2680 x 206

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, market demand, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory approvals. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Cheelcare Inc.