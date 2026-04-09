Ifeoluwa Wuraola
- PhD Candidate, Artificial Intelligence, University of Hull
I am currently pursuing a PhD in Data Science with a focus on Natural Language Processing (NLP) at the University of Hull. My research investigates emotion detection in climate-related discourse on social media, with a particular interest in how cultural nuances and regional slang influence model performance. This naturally extends to examining cultural biases in AI models, especially how large language models may misinterpret or underrepresent voices from diverse communities.Experience
- –present Doctoral Researcher in Artificial Intelligence, University of Hull
- 2027 University of Hull, PhD Artificial Intelligence and Data Science 2023 University of Hull, MSc Artificial Intelligence and Data Science
- 2026 SLANG-GraphRAG: Multi-Layered Retrieval with Domain-Specific Knowledge for Low Resource Social Media Conversations, 2025 GreenIQ: A Deep Search Platform for Comprehensive Carbon Market Analysis and Automated Report Generation, 2024 Understanding Slang with LLMs: Modelling Cross-Cultural Nuances through Paraphrasing, 2024 Bda at semeval-2024 task 4: Detection of persuasion in memes across languages with ensemble learning and external knowledge, 2023 Linguistic pattern analysis in the climate change-related tweets from UK and Nigeria,
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