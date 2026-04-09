Ifeoluwa Wuraola

I am currently pursuing a PhD in Data Science with a focus on Natural Language Processing (NLP) at the University of Hull. My research investigates emotion detection in climate-related discourse on social media, with a particular interest in how cultural nuances and regional slang influence model performance. This naturally extends to examining cultural biases in AI models, especially how large language models may misinterpret or underrepresent voices from diverse communities.

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