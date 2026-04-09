IEC To Launch E-System For Jordan's Political Parties To Boost Governance

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 9 (Petra) – Chairman of Independent Election Commission (IEC), Musa Maayta, said the electoral body is working to launch an e-system, specifically designed for Jordan's political parties.This system aims to expedite processes, enhance accuracy, and cut human intervention in the IEC's procedures.According to an IEC statement issued on Thursday, Maayta noted the importance of the joint partnership with the bureau as an institution tasked for safeguarding public funds and its role in auditing financing of political parties, which would strengthen governance principles and achieve transparency.During his meeting with the President of the Audit Bureau of Jordan (ABJ), Dr. Radi Hammadin, Maayta said the commission seeks to develop ongoing party work by integrating "good" governance standards for political parties, which have committed to amend their internal regulations, in accordance with the law.The commission, Maayta noted, is also working on launching an e-system for parties to expedite processes, ensure accuracy, and reduce human intervention in its procedures.In turn, Hamadin urged mutual cooperation in auditing party budgets and automating this process to achieve the principle of governance.This effort will lead national institutions, including parties, to be "more transparent and impartial," whether in their membership data or budgets, as well as sparing time and effort, he pointed out.The bureau, he said, plays a key role in supporting all state institutions, especially entities concerned with supporting Jordan's political and party life, mainly the commission.He stated the bureau harnesses all its capabilities and expertise to help the IEC audit the parties' budgets, based on Article (3) of its law.