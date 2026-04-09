NXP Semiconductors Announces Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter 2026 after the close of normal trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The company will host a conference call with the financial community at 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) the same day.
Earnings Conference Call Details
Interested parties may pre-register for the webcast or obtain a user-specific access code to join the live conference call.
A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communications infrastructure markets. NXP's "Brighter Together" approach combines leading-edge technology with pioneering people to develop system solutions that make the connected world better, safer, and more secure. The company has operations in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $12.27 billion in 2025. Find out more at .
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