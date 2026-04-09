AIM Immunotech To Participate In Live Virtual Investor Closing Bell Event

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Live video webcast with Tom Equels, Chief Executive Officer of AIM ImmunoTech, on Thursday, April 16at 4:00 PM ET

Register for the event here

OCALA, Fla., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the“Company”) today announced that Thomas K. Equels, MS JD, Chief Executive Officer of AIM, will participate in a Virtual Investor Closing Bell Event on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at 4:00 PM ET.

Mr. Equels will provide a corporate overview and business outlook. In addition to the moderated discussion, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. The Company will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Company's website (aimimmuno ). A webcast replay will become available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.



AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of its lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod), for the treatment of late-stage pancreatic cancer, a lethal and unmet global health problem. Ampligen is a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator that has shown broad-spectrum activity in clinical trials.

For more information, please visit and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.



CONTACT: Investor Contact: JTC Team, LLC Jenene Thomas 908.824.0775...