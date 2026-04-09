Ministry Of Transport Warns Against Unjustified Surcharges
Doha, Qatar: The Maritime Transport Affairs of Ministry of Transport urged all entities licensed for maritime activities to follow and adhere to the principles of fairness and transparency when it comes to providing their maritime services.
The statement stressed on compliance with the provisions of the Maritime Law No. 15 of 1980, Law No. 4 of 2004 Regulating the Practice of Navigational Agencies Business and Law No. 12 of 2012 Regulating the Practice of Services of Maritime Shipping Intermediaries.Read Also
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The Ministry warned that the current extraordinary circumstances should not justify any surcharges on services provided.
It further stressed that al; maritime and consumer protection laws must be followed. It added that any practice that either violates the regulations in place or can make the violators subject to legal accountability must be avoided.
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