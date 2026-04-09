QMC CEO Participates In Extraordinary Meeting Of GCC Information Ministries' Undersecretaries

Doha, Qatar: CEO of the Qatar Media Corporation, HE Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al Thani, participated in the second extraordinary meeting of the undersecretaries of the ministries of information of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which was held today via videoconferencing.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.