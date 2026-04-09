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QMC CEO Participates In Extraordinary Meeting Of GCC Information Ministries' Undersecretaries

QMC CEO Participates In Extraordinary Meeting Of GCC Information Ministries' Undersecretaries


2026-04-09 08:01:24
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: CEO of the Qatar Media Corporation, HE Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al Thani, participated in the second extraordinary meeting of the undersecretaries of the ministries of information of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which was held today via videoconferencing.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance joint media action.

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The Peninsula

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